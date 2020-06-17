OZZY OSBOURNE Gives Update On His Recovery: 'I'm Getting There Slowly But Surely'

Ozzy Osbourne says that he is "slowly getting better" after suffering from several medical issues last year, including a fall, neck surgery and hospitalization for the flu.

The legendary heavy metal singer spoke about how he is handing the coronavirus crisis during an appearance earlier today (Wednesday, June 17) on his wife Sharon's daily talk show "The Talk".

He said (see video below): "It's been good, actually. I've been recovering from a surgery I had last year. So I've never been at home this long in my whole career. So I've had a chance to see my wife's side of the fence more than me being on the road. So it's had its moments, I must confess."

Asked how he is feeling at the moment, Ozzy said: "I'm getting better. It's a slow process, but I'm getting there slowly but surely."

When the pandemic struck, Ozzy had just released his first solo album in a decade, "Ordinary Man", which he recorded late last year while recovering from surgery and related illnesses. The BLACK SABBATH singer had previously canceled all his 2019 tour plans, although rescheduling them for 2020 is not likely to pan out.

Last month, Ozzy's son Jack said that his father will "probably" retire "within the next five to ten years." But Ozzy, who turned 71 last December, has repeatedly said that he is not calling it quits, despite the fact that his "No More Tours 2" — whenever it ends up happening — is being billed as his last major global trek.

Ozzy was also forced to cancel an April trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease. The singer revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with the condition.

