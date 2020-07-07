OZZY OSBOURNE For President: Official Merchandise Now Available

Ozzy Osbourne's official online store has been updated with "Ozzy For President" merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, lithographs, bumper stickers and buttons.

For $60, fans can get a hoodie, a 13" x 19" lithograph, a bumper sticker and a button.

The new range of merchandise was announced via Ozzy's social media in a campaign-style video featuring some of his most popular quotes, including, "Out of everything I've lost, I miss my mind the most!" and "It could be worse… I could be Sting."

The "Ozzy For President" hoodie bundle will ship in late July.

A trailer is available below.

The original "Ozzy For President" t-shirt, featuring the same design, first arrived in 1984.

Back in June 2019, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne called out President Donald Trump for using the musician's music without permission.

"We are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne's music in political ads or in any political campaigns," Sharon said in a statement. "Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals."

Despite appearing on Trump's now-defunct "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2010, Sharon has been vocal about her disapproval of the billionaire real estate mogul.

"It's kind of fearful," she told Larry King in 2018. "I know a lot of my friends are fearful. We kind of wake up every day and go, 'What's gonna happen now?' You don't feel secure that everything will be smooth and people are in control of what they should be in control of. … For me, I wake up afraid of what on Earth is going to happen and who he's going to insult today."

