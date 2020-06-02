OZZY OSBOURNE, FOO FIGHTERS, THE WHO And Many Others Honor 'Blackout Tuesday'

Ozzy Osbourne, FOO FIGHTERS, THE WHO, HALESTORM and PAPA ROACH are among the artists who are honoring #BlackOutTuesday (as well as #TheShowMustBePaused) in response to the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minneapolis by a police officer in an incident caught on camera. The officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for nearly ten minutes while Floyd was handcuffed. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Many of the bands regularly covered by BLABBERMOUTH.NET, as well as their associated record labels, have pledged to "disconnect from work and reconnect with our community" on Tuesday. They are sharing posts on social media under the #TheShowMustBePaused hashtag and expressing solidarity with the black community.

The effort was created by music industry executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang. The blackout "is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week," according to initiative's web site. "Monday suggests a long weekend, and we can't wait until Friday for change. It is a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community.

"We are tired and can't change things alone," the statement continues. "In the meantime, to our Black friends and family: please take time for you and your mental health. To our allies, the time is now to have difficult conversations with family, friends and colleagues."

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale clarified the initiative's goal, writing on social media: "The record industry has not shut down during the pandemic, the touring industry has... but the artists, creators and industry folks have all been working our asses off for 14 hour day's as an effort to keep everything afloat. I personally have been much busier, and hustling harder than I would've been if the pandemic had not happened. So instead of promoting ourselves or our personal agendas on Tuesday, we will pause in solidarity out of respect for what is happening right now.

"When you are reading about these small acts of solidarity that myself and many others are putting into motion. Do not assume what you know nothing about. Do not twist it, because the bottom line is we All have to create attention to the state of the world and specifically our country right now, and we All need to do our part or this will keep repeating over and over each generation.

"I encourage you all to do your research and find big or small ways that you can help change happen. One person with a lighter is just a flame that can get lost in the night, but if we all stand with our lighters together, we shine brighter than the darkness. And if fighting for basic human rights and equality is something you disagree with, than you are part of the problem."

