OZZY OSBOURNE: 'Diary Of A Madman' Pop! Albums Figure Coming From FUNKO

Funko, the world's leading pop culture consumer products brand and creators of the wildly popular Pop! Vinyl collection, have partnered with legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne to create the "Diary Of A Madman" edition Pop! Albums figure.

Never forget where it started, or the journey that unfolded along the way, by collecting this special Pop! Album of "Diary Of A Madman" which features a Pop! Ozzy Osbourne (as he's seen on the album's cover) and the album cover art packaged together in a protective case that can be hung on a wall.

The Pop! inside is secured to the case to keep your display looking pristine and undisturbed by all the heavy metal music and headbanging that's inevitable.

Vinyl figure is approximately four inches tall and is expected to ship on July 26. Approximate dimensions of protective case: 8.75" W x 9.25" H x 3.25" D.

According to the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA), "Diary Of A Madman" was certified triple platinum in 1984 for more three million units sold.

Although the album's sleeve listed bassist Rudy Sarzo and drummer Tommy Aldridge as Osbourne's bandmates, the songs had, in fact, been recorded back in January and February of 1981 by departed bassist Bob Daisley and drummer Lee Kerslake.

On the album's 2002 reissue, the tracks originally played by Daisley and Kerslake were replaced by drummer Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE) and bassist Robert Trujillo (now in METALLICA) after Daisley and Kerslake sued Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne over royalties. They were restored for the 30th-anniversary editions.

