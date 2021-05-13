OZZY OSBOURNE Comments On RANDY RHOADS's ROCK HALL Induction: His 'Genius Is Finally Being Recognized'

May 13, 2021 0 Comments

OZZY OSBOURNE Comments On RANDY RHOADS's ROCK HALL Induction: His 'Genius Is Finally Being Recognized'

Ozzy Osbourne has commented on Randy Rhoads's upcoming induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The legendary guitarist, who played in Ozzy's band four decades ago, will receive the Musical Excellence Award at this year's induction ceremony, which will be held at Cleveland, Ohio's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30.

The Musical Excellence Award is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

Speaking to Sal Cirrincione for Premiere Radio Networks daily music news and audio services for classic rock and rock radio — "The Classic Daily" and "Today's Rock Facts"Ozzy said: "I'm so happy that Randy's genius, which we all saw from the beginning, is finally being recognized and that he is getting his due. I only wish he was here in person to get this award and that we could all celebrate together. It's really great that Randy's family, friends and fans get to see him honored this way."

Rhoads is one of the most influential hard rock/heavy metal guitarists of all time. He and two others were killed on March 19, 1982 when the small plane they were flying in at Flying Baron Estates in Leesburg, Florida struck Osbourne's tour bus, then crashed into a mansion. Rhoads was 25 years old.

The induction ceremony will be broadcast on HBO Max and streamed on HBO Max at a later date.

Dave Grohl, who is being inducted this year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS, told Rolling Stone that he "felt really happy for Ozzy" after learning of Rhoads's honor.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello was also elated by Rhoads's induction, writing: "Congrats to Randy Rhoads for his induction into the @rockhall . Peerless talent who effortlessly combined timeless riffs, technical mastery and raw rock power. It was his poster that was on my wall when I was practicing 8 hrs a day. Tremendous musician. Well deserved honor."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).