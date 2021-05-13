OZZY OSBOURNE Comments On RANDY RHOADS's ROCK HALL Induction: His 'Genius Is Finally Being Recognized'

Ozzy Osbourne has commented on Randy Rhoads's upcoming induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The legendary guitarist, who played in Ozzy's band four decades ago, will receive the Musical Excellence Award at this year's induction ceremony, which will be held at Cleveland, Ohio's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30.

The Musical Excellence Award is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

Speaking to Sal Cirrincione for Premiere Radio Networks daily music news and audio services for classic rock and rock radio — "The Classic Daily" and "Today's Rock Facts" — Ozzy said: "I'm so happy that Randy's genius, which we all saw from the beginning, is finally being recognized and that he is getting his due. I only wish he was here in person to get this award and that we could all celebrate together. It's really great that Randy's family, friends and fans get to see him honored this way."

Rhoads is one of the most influential hard rock/heavy metal guitarists of all time. He and two others were killed on March 19, 1982 when the small plane they were flying in at Flying Baron Estates in Leesburg, Florida struck Osbourne's tour bus, then crashed into a mansion. Rhoads was 25 years old.

The induction ceremony will be broadcast on HBO Max and streamed on HBO Max at a later date.

Dave Grohl, who is being inducted this year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS, told Rolling Stone that he "felt really happy for Ozzy" after learning of Rhoads's honor.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello was also elated by Rhoads's induction, writing: "Congrats to Randy Rhoads for his induction into the @rockhall . Peerless talent who effortlessly combined timeless riffs, technical mastery and raw rock power. It was his poster that was on my wall when I was practicing 8 hrs a day. Tremendous musician. Well deserved honor."