November 5, 2021 0 Comments

OZZY OSBOURNE Celebrates 'Diary Of A Madman' 40th-Anniversary Expanded Edition With New 'Flying High Again' Video

With Ozzy Osbourne's "Diary Of A Madman" celebrating its 40th anniversary this week, a variety of video clips have been released to commemorate the album. These include a new video for "Flying High Again" (created from exclusive images from Ross Halfin's newly released Randy Rhoads book), along with live versions of "Over The Mountain", "Flying High Again" and "Believer". In addition, an exclusive blue swirl "Diary Of A Madman" vinyl will be available November 12 via Walmart (in the U.S. only) as part of their annual Black Friday Vinyl.

The updated digital release of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter's 1981 "Diary Of A Madman" album is available today (November 5) via all digital platforms and includes two live tracks previously unreleased digitally, including a live version of his Mainstream Rock Top Five hit "Flying High Again". Listen below.

"Diary Of A Madman" is Ozzy's second studio release and the last album to feature 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer guitarist Randy Rhoads. The multi-platinum release (with five million albums sold worldwide) included the No. 2 Mainstream Rock track "Flying High Again". The album was listed at No. 15 on Rolling Stone's 2017 list of "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time." Kory Grow noted, "A year after proving he was still a vital musical force on his first post–BLACK SABBATH solo LP, 1980's 'Blizzard Of Ozz', Ozzy Osbourne demonstrated it wasn't a one-time fluke with an album of poppy and gothic anthems like 'Flying High Again' and the almost classical closing title track. Guitarist Randy Rhoads, who died in a plane crash while touring for 'Diary' in 1982, had already proven himself a virtuoso on 'Blizzard'; here, he worked even harder to find the rare nexus between showboat chops and clever songwriting..."

The "Diary Of A Madman" 40th-anniversary expanded digital edition track listing:

01. Over The Mountain
02. Flying High Again
03. You Can't Kill Rock And Roll
04. Believer
05. Little Dolls
06. Tonight
07. S.A.T.O.
08. Diary Of A Madman
09. Believer (live)*
10. Flying High Again (live)*

* previously unavailable digitally



