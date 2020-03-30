OZZY OSBOURNE Cancels Trip To Switzerland To Get Treatment For Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to cancel his trip to Switzerland to see a professor who specializes in people's immune systems.

The legendary heavy metal vocalist, who revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, was scheduled to travel in April for radical treatment to help him live with his progressive neurological condition. However, as movement around the world grows more and more restricted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Ozzy had no choice but to call off the trip for now.

The news of Ozzy's latest health setback was revealed by his wife and manager Sharon, who discussed the crisis in the latest episode of her CBS daytime series "The Talk", which was filmed at its presenters' homes.

"We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland. We were meant to go on the 8th of April, but we had to cancel, for his treatment, Sharon said (see video below).

"We're just hanging in, like everybody else, just trying to stay away and be quiet and just hold it in there," she added. ""But I honestly find this such frightening times. I just think it's a really, really frightening time to be alive. I'm not one of these people [who are], like, 'Oh, I'm bonding with all these people,' and, 'This is amazing.' I'm not that way. I cry every day when I watch the death toll go up and more and more people catch this virus and I'm just devastated by it. For me, I'm hearthbroken."

Last month, Ozzy canceled his 2020 tour plans in order to head overseas for treatment of his Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. The legendary singer disclosed that he was stricken with the disease in January during an appearance on "Good Morning America".

Fifteen years ago, Ozzy said that he had been diagnosed with Parkin syndrome, a genetic condition which has symptoms similar to that of Parkinson's disease, such as body shakes. At the time, he said that he was relieved his debilitating body tremors were from Parkin and not his lifetime of drug abuse.

In January, Ozzy told U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine that he thinks about death a lot, but he doesn't worry about it. "I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it," he explained. "It's gonna happen to us all.

"Am I happy now? No. I haven't got my health," he continued. "That thing knocked the shit out of me, man, but I'm still here. In fact, I worried about [death] more when I was younger than I do now. I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that's so fucking hard sometimes."

Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", came out on February 21.

