OZZY OSBOURNE Cancels 2020 North American 'No More Tours 2' Dates

Ozzy Osbourne's 2020 North American "No More Tours 2" has, unfortunately, been canceled to allow the legendary heavy metal singer to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year. This decision was made to accommodate fans who have been holding tickets for rescheduled shows and have been asked to change plans multiple times. Following promotional obligations for his new "Ordinary Man" album (out February 21), Osbourne will head to Europe for additional treatments.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year," Osbourne said. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks.

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans. I'd rather they get a refund now, and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. All refunds, including fees, will be returned directly to the credit card used. Additionally, ticketholders who purchased "No More Tours 2" tickets will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced.

Earlier this month, Ozzy revealed to the Los Angeles Times that his Parkinson's disease, with which he first went public in January, was actually first diagnosed back in 2003.

"I'm not dying from Parkinson's. I've been working with it most of my life," he said. "I've cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read 'Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,' you wouldn't go, 'Oh, my God!' You'd go, 'Well, it finally caught up with him.'"

Ozzy, who noted the medication he takes for tremors can cause short-term memory loss, had neck surgery to correct an old injury that he aggravated early last year, forcing him to stay off the road for all of 2019.

"It's been a pretty incredible, interesting career," he told the Los Angeles Times. "People have written me off time and time again, but I kept coming back and I'm going to come back from this.

"When? I don't know," he said. About returning to the live stage, he added: "I don't want to go back out there until I'm ready."

The BLACK SABBATH frontman's wife Sharon explained in an interview on "Good Morning America" that Ozzy has "PRKN 2, which is a form of Parkinson's. There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day."

Ozzy will head to Switzerland to see a specialist about his condition. He added he has been experiencing other symptoms that may or may not stem from Parkinson's, saying, "I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery; my legs keep going cold. I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Last month, Ozzy told U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine that he thinks about death a lot, but he doesn't worry about it. "I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it," he explained. "It's gonna happen to us all.

"Am I happy now? No. I haven't got my health," he continued. "That thing knocked the shit out of me, man, but I'm still here. In fact, I worried about [death] more when I was younger than I do now. I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that's so fucking hard sometimes."