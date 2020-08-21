OZZY OSBOURNE Blasts DONALD TRUMP's Coronavirus Response: 'This Guy's Acting Like A Fool'

Ozzy Osbourne has blasted Donald Trump's coronavirus response, saying that America's 45th president is "acting like a fool."

The legendary heavy metal singer made his comments after more than 5.5 million Americans have been infected and at least 174,255 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country's seven-day average for daily deaths has topped 1,000 for at least 24 days in a row.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy said: "In my lifetime, I've never known anything like this. It's getting worse, not better. And this guy's acting like a fool. I don't really like to talk politics that much, but I've got to say what I feel with this guy. There's not much hope left. Maybe he's got a trick up his sleeve and he's going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That's fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it's never gonna go away."

Last month, Ozzy's official online store was updated with "Ozzy For President" merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, lithographs, bumper stickers and buttons.

The original "Ozzy For President" t-shirt, featuring the same design, first arrived in 1984.

Since he was born in England, Osbourne is ineligible to be president of the U.S. But he told Rolling Stone: "If I was running for president, I would try and find out a little bit about politics. Because the fucking guy you've got in there now doesn't know that much about it, I don't think. The Constitution says that anyone can be president. But it's not like anyone could be a fucking heart surgeon and just go in with a scalpel. You have to know what you're fucking doing. And anyone who runs for office, I think there should be an age limit. Eight years to us is nothing but to us, but if you're fucking 76, eight years is like death."

Back in June 2019, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne called out Trump for using the rocker's music without permission.

"We are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne's music in political ads or in any political campaigns," Sharon said in a statement. "Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals."

Despite appearing on Trump's now-defunct "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2010, Sharon has been vocal about her disapproval of the billionaire real estate mogul.

"It's kind of fearful," she told Larry King in 2018. "I know a lot of my friends are fearful. We kind of wake up every day and go, 'What's gonna happen now?' You don't feel secure that everything will be smooth and people are in control of what they should be in control of. … For me, I wake up afraid of what on Earth is going to happen and who he's going to insult today."