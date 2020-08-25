OZZY OSBOURNE Blasts DONALD TRUMP: 'If The President Says Something, I Do The Opposite'

Ozzy Osbourne recently sat down with co-host Billy Morrison for another episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard. During the episode, Ozzy discussed music, talking about the story behind his "No More Tears" album, how THE BEATLES "always had great melodies" and more. Additionally, Ozzy and Billy spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, reminding listeners to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Ozzy said (hear audio below): "Whether you like the government or whether you don't, whatever, Dr. Fauci, all these virologist people, they [tell] us what we should do: wear a mask, wash hands, social distance… I don't go anywhere. If the president says something, I do the opposite. 'Cause he changes his mind every hour. I mean, literally. I'm going, 'What?'"

Ozzy also talked about the importance of opening up to someone close to you, especially while remaining at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

"People have gotta learn to start sharing their feelings with someone they trust, because people who are locked up and worried about this pandemic and whatever need to unload, because if you don't unload, you're gonna get depressed," he said. "And if you get depressed, who knows what's gonna happen?

"If you've got a best friend or you've got someone who you trust, don't be afraid to share. Because you know what? We are all in the shithole right now. We are all in an environment that we don't wanna be in. When I'm in a room in my head on my own, it's a bad fucking place. 'Cause my head never tells me anything fucking good."

The "Ozzy Speaks" episode which aired on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard is available on demand on the SiriusXM app.

Last week, Ozzy has blasted Donald Trump's coronavirus response, saying that America's 45th president is "acting like a fool." In an interview with Rolling Stone, he said: "In my lifetime, I've never known anything like this. It's getting worse, not better. And this guy's acting like a fool. I don't really like to talk politics that much, but I've got to say what I feel with this guy. There's not much hope left. Maybe he's got a trick up his sleeve and he's going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That's fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it's never gonna go away."

