OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, PANTERA, MEGADETH To Be Part Of 'The Spirit Of Ozzfest Weekend' Virtual Concert

Most hard rock and heavy metal concerts have been canceled this year, but have no fear (and shed "No More Tears") because SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (Ch. 38) is bringing you an exclusive virtual "The Spirit Of Ozzfest Weekend".

Tune in to Ozzy's Boneyard starting on Friday, July 3 at 5 p.m. ET to board the virtual "Crazy Train" with Luc Carl and Jack Osbourne as they bring you live performances and exclusive stories from legendary Ozzfest alumni: OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, PANTERA, MEGADETH, SLAYER, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, SLIPKNOT, METALLICA, and more (see the full list below).

"The Spirit Of Ozzfest Weekend" will also rebroadcast throughout the weekend on SiriusXM's Ozzy Boneyard on Saturday, July 4 at 12 a.m., 12 p.m., and 7 p.m. ET; Sunday, July 5 at 2 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET; and Monday, July 6 at 8 a.m. ET.

Featured artists:

OZZY OSBOURNE

BLACK SABBATH

METALLICA

PANTERA

MEGADETH

HATEBREED

IRON MAIDEN

SYSTEM OF A DOWN

JUDAS PRIEST

SLAYER

MOTÖRHEAD

SLIPKNOT

TOOL

DOWN

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

SEPULTURA

Ozzfest started more than 20 years ago and was the first national music festival of its kind dedicated to hard rock music.

The event has not been a traveling festival in the U.S. since 2007's "free" edition. The show morphed into a one-off event in Dallas in 2008, took 2009 off and played just six cities in 2010.

Over 17,000 concert-goers were in attendance for 2017's all-day Ozzfest, which was headlined by Ozzy, while Rob Zombie closed out the next day's Knotfest bill.

2017 was the second year Ozzy's Ozzfest had merged with SLIPKNOT's Knotfest for a two-day heavy metal juggernaut.

A special one-night-only New Year's Eve Ozzfest took place on December 31, 2018 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California and was attended by 12,465 hard rock and heavy metal fans. Joining headliner Ozzy Osbourne at the event were Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, KORN's Jonathan Davis (playing a solo set) and BODY COUNT. ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute band fronted by Osbourne's guitarist Zakk Wylde, headlined a second stage outside.