OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, PANTERA, MEGADETH To Be Part Of 'The Spirit Of Ozzfest Weekend' Virtual Concert

June 30, 2020 0 Comments

OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, PANTERA, MEGADETH To Be Part Of 'The Spirit Of Ozzfest Weekend' Virtual Concert

Most hard rock and heavy metal concerts have been canceled this year, but have no fear (and shed "No More Tears") because SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (Ch. 38) is bringing you an exclusive virtual "The Spirit Of Ozzfest Weekend".

Tune in to Ozzy's Boneyard starting on Friday, July 3 at 5 p.m. ET to board the virtual "Crazy Train" with Luc Carl and Jack Osbourne as they bring you live performances and exclusive stories from legendary Ozzfest alumni: OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, PANTERA, MEGADETH, SLAYER, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, SLIPKNOT, METALLICA, and more (see the full list below).

"The Spirit Of Ozzfest Weekend" will also rebroadcast throughout the weekend on SiriusXM's Ozzy Boneyard on Saturday, July 4 at 12 a.m., 12 p.m., and 7 p.m. ET; Sunday, July 5 at 2 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET; and Monday, July 6 at 8 a.m. ET.

Featured artists:

OZZY OSBOURNE
BLACK SABBATH
METALLICA
PANTERA
MEGADETH
HATEBREED
IRON MAIDEN
SYSTEM OF A DOWN
JUDAS PRIEST
SLAYER
MOTÖRHEAD
SLIPKNOT
TOOL
DOWN
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
SEPULTURA

Ozzfest started more than 20 years ago and was the first national music festival of its kind dedicated to hard rock music.

The event has not been a traveling festival in the U.S. since 2007's "free" edition. The show morphed into a one-off event in Dallas in 2008, took 2009 off and played just six cities in 2010.

Over 17,000 concert-goers were in attendance for 2017's all-day Ozzfest, which was headlined by Ozzy, while Rob Zombie closed out the next day's Knotfest bill.

2017 was the second year Ozzy's Ozzfest had merged with SLIPKNOT's Knotfest for a two-day heavy metal juggernaut.

A special one-night-only New Year's Eve Ozzfest took place on December 31, 2018 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California and was attended by 12,465 hard rock and heavy metal fans. Joining headliner Ozzy Osbourne at the event were Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, KORN's Jonathan Davis (playing a solo set) and BODY COUNT. ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute band fronted by Osbourne's guitarist Zakk Wylde, headlined a second stage outside.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).