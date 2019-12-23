OZZY OSBOURNE: Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of 'Under The Graveyard' Video

Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the official cinematic music video for Ozzy Osbourne's single "Under The Graveyard" can be seen below. For the clip, the BLACK SABBATH singer re-teamed with acclaimed film director, screenwriter and music video director Jonas Åkerlund (who worked with Osbourne on videos for "Let Me Hear You Scream" and "Gets Me Through").

The semi-autobiographical video was filmed in Los Angeles and features actors Jack Kilmer (as Ozzy Osbourne) and Jessica Barden (as Sharon Osbourne). Set in the late 1970s in the early part of Ozzy's solo career, the clip shows the darkness of life and how a helping hand and love can change everything.

"For 'Under the Graveyard', Jonas developed the story into a 'mini movie,'" says Ozzy. "But, to be quite honest, it's hard for me to watch because it takes me back to some of the darkest times in my life. Thankfully, Sharon was there to pick me up and believe in me. It was the first time she was there to fully support me and build me back up, but it certainly wasn't the last."

Last week, "Under The Graveyard" captured the top position on the U.S. Rock Radio chart. This marked Ozzy's third No. 1 on this chart and his first in 10 years; "Under The Graveyard" is his first new solo music in as many years. It also heralds Ozzy's forthcoming album, "Ordinary Man", due out on Epic Records in early 2020.

Last month, Ozzy unleashed "Straight To Hell", the album's second single, featuring GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash. Ozzy also joined Post Malone to perform their record-breaking collaboration "Take What You Want" in front of a sold-out audience at the Forum in Los Angeles (Nove,ber 21) and to a national audience on ABC's American Music Awards (November 24).

"Ordinary Man" was recorded in Los Angeles and features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) on drums.

"This album was a gift from my higher power — it is proof to me that you should never give up," Ozzy said. "It all started when Kelly [Osbourne] comes in and says, 'Do you want to work on a Post Malone song?' My first thing was, 'Who the fuck is Post Malone?!' I went to Andrew's [Watt] house and he said we will work really quick. After we finished that song, he said, 'Would you be interested in starting an album?' I said 'that would be fucking great, but now I am thinking I don't want to be working in a basement studio for six months! And in just a short time, we had the album done. Duff and Chad came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings. I previously had said to Sharon I should be doing an album, but in the back of my mind I was going 'I haven't got the fucking strength...' but Andrew pulled it out of me. I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album."

Ozzy has not released an all-new solo effort since 2010's "Scream", having spent the last few years touring with BLACK SABBATH in support of that band's "13" LP, as well as playing a number of solo shows. More recently, Osbourne has been recuperating at home after sustaining a bad neck injury resulting in the postponement of his solo tour.

This past October, Ozzy once again postponed his European tour, marking the second time the BLACK SABBATH singer has done so following a series of health issues.

Ozzy initially scrapped his entire 2019 schedule earlier this year, as he recovered from surgery to repair an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia. The European leg of his "No More Tours 2" trek was then rescheduled for January through March 2020, with the North American dates set to follow in May 2020.

