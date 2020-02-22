OZZY OSBOURNE Appears At First In-Store Signing In 10 Years: Photos, Video

Ozzy Osbourne appeared at an in-store signing for the first time in 10 years on Friday, February 21 at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, California. The legendary heavy metal singer signed copies of his new album, "Ordinary Man", for fans who purchased the effort on CD, LP or picture disc vinyl.
The line to purchase formed on Sunset Blvd. on Friday before store opened at 10:30 a.m. There was a limit of two copies of "Ordinary Man" per person for signing. No additional items were signed at this event and no photos with the artist were possible.
The release of "Ordinary Man" was preceded by a trio of new Ozzy classics. Epic rocker and first single "Under The Graveyard" tallied over 15 million streams and 5.3 million YouTube views on the music video. Premiered just last month, the title track and cinematic ballad "Ordinary Man" (featuring Elton John) eclipsed seven million streams. Meanwhile, the metallic burner "Straight To Hell" (featuring Slash) scored 6.9 million streams and 4.2 million YouTube views on the music video.
"Ordinary Man" marks Osbourne's first new solo music in almost 10 years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Beyond the core band, "Ordinary Man" features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators, including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and Tom Morello.
"It was a lot of fun to do though it's a lot different from my other albums," Ozzy said. "We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first BLACK SABBATH album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed.
"It all just came together," Ozzy explained of the guest stars. "Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man', it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked, and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."
Thank you to everyone who came down to @AmoebaMusic yesterday! #ozzy #ordinaryman pic.twitter.com/4feKSHQ9CJ
— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 22, 2020
The Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne himself visited Amoeba Hollywood today to sign his brand new album!!! His first...
Posted by Amoeba on Friday, February 21, 2020
Ozzy Osbourne Signing At Amoeba, Friday February 21st 2020 ???
Posted by Ozzy Osbourne METAL Club page on Saturday, February 22, 2020
The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne signing his new album #OrdinaryMan at Amoeba Music. #ozzyosbourne #ozzy
Posted by 955KLOS on Friday, February 21, 2020
Ozzy at Amoeba!
Posted by Brian Bubonic on Friday, February 21, 2020
