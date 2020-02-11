OZZY OSBOURNE And TRENT REZNOR Among Featured Speakers At This Year's SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST

Grammy Award-winning musician and cultural icon Ozzy Osbourne and his son, television star Jack Osbourne, will take part in conversation with comedian, radio personality, author and actor Jim Norton at the 34th edition of the South By Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas. Also scheduled to appear at the festival are Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Grammy Award-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of NINE INCH NAILS, who will join Emmy Award-winning executive producer and writer Damon Lindelof to discuss their work on the HBO series "Watchmen".

Ozzy and Jack will appear on Sunday, March 14 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

SXSW, which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, and music industries, will take place March 13-22.

Ozzy will release his new solo album, "Ordinary Man", on February 21. Marking his first new solo music in almost 10 years, the LP has been preceded by the release of three singles, the No. 1 rock track "Under The Graveyard", which was followed by "Straight To Hell" featuring GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash, and the album's title track, a duet with Elton John.

Reznor and Ross have been scoring films and TV series for the past decade, including "The Social Network" — for which they won an Oscar — "Gone Girl", "Patriots Day", "Watchmen" and more.

The pair's next scores will be for the Pixar animated movie "Soul" and the David Fincher film "Mank". Although they were also hired to compose the score for the Amy Adams movie "The Woman In The Window", they are no longer involved with that project.

As previously reported, Reznor and Ross will probably play NINE INCH NAILS shows later in 2020, and plan to work on a new NIN album that could feature collaborations with other artists.