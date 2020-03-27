OZZY OSBOURNE And His Family Are Practicing Social Distancing At Home

Ozzy Osbourne and the rest of his family are practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday (March 26), Kelly Osbourne, the 35-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, shared a photo of her family sitting around a pool several feet apart from each other whole wearing face masks and gloves. She wrote in an accompanying message: "Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!! Even though i did not get to hug them.... at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are save and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all. stay safe."

Last month, Ozzy canceled his 2020 tour plans in order to head overseas for treatment of his Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. The legendary singer disclosed that he was stricken with the disease in January during an appearance on "Good Morning America".

Fifteen years ago, Ozzy said that he had been diagnosed with Parkin syndrome, a genetic condition which has symptoms similar to that of Parkinson's disease, such as body shakes. At the time, he said that he was relieved his debilitating body tremors were from Parkin and not his lifetime of drug abuse.

In January, Ozzy told U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine that he thinks about death a lot, but he doesn't worry about it. "I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it," he explained. "It's gonna happen to us all.

"Am I happy now? No. I haven't got my health," he continued. "That thing knocked the shit out of me, man, but I'm still here. In fact, I worried about [death] more when I was younger than I do now. I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that's so fucking hard sometimes."

Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", came out on February 21.

