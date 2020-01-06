OZZY OSBOURNE And ELTON JOHN Are Collaborating On A Song

Ozzy Osbourne is working on a new song with Elton John.

The news of the surprise collaboration was broken earlier today (Monday, January 6) by Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon on her daytime TV talk show "The Talk".

Asked by co-host Carrie Ann Inaba what 2020 has in store for Ozzy, Sharon said (see video below): "A lot of good things. Wellness. And to get back with his fans, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans. And yes, there's new music, and it's great. He's got all his friends playing on it. He's doing a song with Elton. There's so much good stuff. Good things."

It is not presently clear if Ozzy's collaboration with Elton will be included on the BLACK SABBATH singer's forthcoming album, "Ordinary Man", which will be released later this year via Epic Records.

Back in 2003, Ozzy's daughter Kelly revealed that it was Elton John who settled the debate between her and Ozzy on whether to use a choir for their version of "Changes", which originally appeared on her father's band's 1972 album, "Vol. 4". The song was one of the new tracks that appeared on Kelly's reissued debut, "Shut Up", which had been retitled "Changes".

"It was weird because we both fought so much," Kelly told MTV at the time. "He wanted the choir on there and I didn't. When we were out at Elton John's house, and his was the final decision on whether to put the choir on there."

This past November, Ozzy released "Under The Graveyard", his first new solo music in almost 10 years, which garnered more than 2.8 million global streams in its first week. Rolling Stone noted "doom and gloom is what makes an Ozzy song great, and it's what make this one a keeper," and NPR wrote, "It sounds like Ozzy and, remarkably, Ozzy's voice can still tear through your soul."

"This album was a gift from my higher power — it is proof to me that you should never give up," Ozzy said.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) on drums.

Ozzy has not released an all-new solo effort since 2010's "Scream", having spent the last few years touring with BLACK SABBATH in support of that band's "13" LP, as well as playing a number of solo shows. More recently, Osbourne has been recuperating at home after sustaining a bad neck injury resulting in the postponement of his solo tour.

Back in October, Ozzy once again postponed his European tour, marking the second time the BLACK SABBATH singer has done so following a series of health issues.

Ozzy initially scrapped his entire 2019 schedule early last year, as he recovered from surgery to repair an injury sustained while dealing with his bout of pneumonia. The European leg of his "No More Tours 2" trek was then rescheduled for January through March 2020, with the North American dates set to follow in May 2020.

