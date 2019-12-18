OZZY And SHARON OSBOURNE To Spend First Christmas Apart In 40 Years

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she and husband Ozzy will spend Christmas apart for the first time in four decades.

Sharon will stay in London, where she has been appearing in "Nativity! The Musical", while Ozzy will remain at the couple's home in the U.S. due to health issues.

"He's going to stay home with [son] Jack and [daughter] Amy and the grandkids and I'm here [in London] with [daughter] Kelly," Sharon said during an appearance on the British daytime talk show "Loose Women". "It's the first time — this will be our 40th Christmas — that we're not together. It's going to be different. Kelly and I are going out for our Christmas lunch."

Asked how Ozzy is doing, Sharon replied: "He fell and damaged his spine. It's kind of been a domino effect, one thing happens then another thing. The doctors didn't want him to get on the plane. And Ozzy, I must say, is quite nervous about flying all that way."

Earlier this year, Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home, aggravating years-old injuries from his 2003 ATV accident that required new surgery. As a result, Ozzy scrapped all his 2019 tour dates, both in North America and Europe, as he recovered.

In an interview with the U.K.'s Daily Mail, Osbourne spoke out about the accident and revealed that he initially believed there was very little chance he would bounce back.

"I went to the bathroom in the night, lost my balance and landed flat on my face," he recalled. "I saw this big white flash when I hit the floor and I thought, 'You've finally done it now.' I knew it was bad, I thought I was paralyzed, so very calmly I [told my wife], 'Sharon, I can't move. I think I've done my neck. Phone an ambulance.'"

According to Ozzy, the pain was "constant" following the fall. "The first six months, I was in agony," he said. "I'd say, 'Sharon, you're not telling me the truth. I'm dying, aren't I?' I thought I'd got some terminal illness because the improvement was so slow. I'm getting better, but after the surgery, the nurses asked me on a scale of one to ten how much pain I was in, and I said, '55!' Six months of waking up in the morning and being unable to move is a miserable existence."

Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", will be released in early 2020 via Epic Records.