OZZY And SHARON OSBOURNE To Guest On ABC's 'The Conners'

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will guest as themselves on the March 17 episode of "The Conners". Titled "Beards, Thrupples And Robots", the episode sees Harris as the boss of Darlene after her mom, desperate for money, getting a job at Price Warehouse. Jackie decides to take her "thrupple" relationship with Ron and Janelle (guest stars Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey) to the next level, and Ben gets teased after he shaves his beard to appear more clean-cut to potential advertisers for the magazine.

"Beards, Thrupples And Robots" will air on Tuesday, March 17 on ABC at 8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Guest starring are Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Clark Gregg as Ron, Jennifer Grey as Janelle, Denisse Ojeda as Sheila, and Ozzy Osbourne as himself and Sharon Osbourne as herself.

"Beards, Thrupples And Robots" was written by Bruce Helford and Bruce Rasmussen and Dave Caplan and directed by Gail Mancuso.

"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.

