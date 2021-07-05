OZZY And SHARON OSBOURNE Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 4.

Sharon commemorated the occasion by sharing two photos of her and her husband from their wedding day, and she wrote in an accompanying message: "Thank you for 39 years. For the most incredible life together. The crazy, wonderful and insane times. Yes, pain and sorrow too, but we got through it. We worked so hard for years professionally and personally. We succeed together. You are my soul, my life. What a fantastic life we have lived so far, the best thing is there’s more to come. Every day is an adventure, every day I love you more and respect you more. My soulmate, my love and my friend here’s to our next adventure! Love you always."

Ozzy added in a separate post: "Happy Anniversary My Love! - July 4, 1982".

Ozzy and Sharon renewed their wedding vows in May 2017, a year after they separated as reports circulated that the legendary heavy metal singer had been caught in an affair with a celebrity hairstylist. She turned out to be one of several women that Ozzy had been seeing and claimed that she and Ozzy had fallen in love. Ozzy later told Sharon that he would "go to any lengths necessary to repair the damage" that he had caused by his alleged affair. The couple went to marriage counseling and Ozzy reportedly checked into rehab for sex addiction.

Sharon said at the time: "We've survived everything: drink, drugs and now it's women... When you're fucking a load of women, one of them is going to want more. That's the one that's going to get you."

Sharon told The Sun that she didn't entirely blame Ozzy, saying: "It is hard when you are both successful and both working away. It is easy to take each other for granted… You have to have some ups and downs."

Ozzy later apologized publicly to the women with whom he has had extramarital sexual relationships.

Sharon continued to manage Ozzy's career throughout their marital crisis.

Four and a half years ago, the singer completed a year-long farewell tour with BLACK SABBATH and has since released a new solo album, "Ordinary Man".

