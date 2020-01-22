OZZY And SHARON OSBOURNE Among Presenters At This Weekend's GRAMMY AWARDS

Sharon Osbourne revealed on today's episode of her CBS talk show "The Talk" that she and her husband, legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, will present an award at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, set to take place this Sunday, January 26. Sharon will also co-host the official "Grammy Red Carpet Live" special with "Entertainment Tonight" hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CBS and CBS All Access.

The award ceremony will air live from Staples Center, broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A live stream of the show will also be available to CBS All Access subscribers. Grammy.com will host a premiere ceremony ahead of the show, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT featuring host Imogen Heap along with presenters Esperanza Spalding and Jimmy Jam delivering the first round of Grammy trophies.

AEROSMITH will perform at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony, which will once again be hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys.

The 62nd Grammy Award nominations were announced for all 84 categories on November 20, 2019.

As with other awards shows, the majority of the awards aren't actually televised.

