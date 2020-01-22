OZZY And SHARON OSBOURNE Among Presenters At This Weekend's GRAMMY AWARDS

Sharon Osbourne revealed on today's episode of her CBS talk show "The Talk" that she and her husband, legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, will present an award at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, set to take place this Sunday, January 26. Sharon will also co-host the official "Grammy Red Carpet Live" special with "Entertainment Tonight" hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CBS and CBS All Access.
The award ceremony will air live from Staples Center, broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A live stream of the show will also be available to CBS All Access subscribers. Grammy.com will host a premiere ceremony ahead of the show, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT featuring host Imogen Heap along with presenters Esperanza Spalding and Jimmy Jam delivering the first round of Grammy trophies.
AEROSMITH will perform at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony, which will once again be hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys.
The 62nd Grammy Award nominations were announced for all 84 categories on November 20, 2019.
As with other awards shows, the majority of the awards aren't actually televised.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).