Own A Piece Of GODSMACK History: Five-Piece Drum Set Used During 'Awake' Sessions Being Auctioned

GODSMACK is auctioning off a five-piece green Yamaha maple custom drum set that was used by frontman Sully Erna during the recording sessions for the band's 2000 album "Awake".

The kit is one of a variety of GODSMACK instruments that are being auctioned during a 10-day event. Proceeds from the live event and auction will benefit The Scars Foundation, which Erna founded. All donations made through The Scars Foundation efforts will go to benefit those programs with a proven track record of effectiveness in addressing mental health issues.

"I had always looked for ways to give back and help others in some way after reaching certain levels of success in my life," Erna said. "But I could never really figure out where to dedicate my time and attention and what was important to me, or where I even had experience to offer. One day, I started thinking about my own life and being a survivor of such an extremely rough inner city and that's where all my experience was. It was all the battle wounds and scars I've carried that made me stronger and made me the man I am today. Instead of being ashamed of my imperfections, or hiding from them, I learned how to embrace them and grow from those experiences. I want to share that with people and lend my stories, my experiences, and my theories on how you can overcome challenging times rather than letting them ruin your life.

"And that's why The Scars Foundation is so important to me" he continued. "It's personal. It's my life. And it's important that people who struggle with these mental health issues and 'imperfections,' or 'scars,' as we call them, learn how to embrace them, and show them to the world loudly and proudly!

"I hope the work we do with The Scars Foundation inspires people to come forward and share their stories so that those stories inspire more people to come forward and break the silence and internal struggles.

"Just remember: you're not alone. And we're all imperfectly perfect. Just the way we're supposed to be!"

GODSMACK has sold nearly 10 million copies of its seven studio albums, starting with the quadruple-platinum, self-titled debut disc in 1998. "Awake" went double platinum and produced a No. 1 hit with its title track. The band's next three LPs — 2003's "Faceless", 2006's "IV" and 2010's "The Oracle" — all went to No. 1. In all, five of GODSMACK's albums have gone gold or platinum.

