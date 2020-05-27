OVERKILL's BOBBY 'BLITZ' ELLSWORTH On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'I'm Really Optimistic With Regard To Where This Is Gonna Go'

In a new interview with the "Brutally Delicious" podcast, OVERKILL frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth spoke about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic.

"We're all in this — musicians, carpenters, chefs, lawyers — everybody's in it," Bobby said (hear audio below). "I've always thought of America as a great resilient place that good things come out of bad situations.

"I'm really optimistic with regard to where this is gonna go. It's not the event in your life that makes you; it's how you react to the event. So we've gotta get on the horse and start riding — that's just as simple as that — and put this behind us in some way, whether that be economically, whether that be creatively, whether that be with regard to what the next chapter in humanity is.

"Personally, I'm hopeful," Bobby added. "Do I get to see the whole thing? I don't know. But the point is that people will be surprised to be able to look back at this through brand new eyes, brand new eyeglasses, and that's what I'm hoping for."

Ellsworth is currently promoting "American Made", the debut album from the BPMD project, also featuring drummer Mike Portnoy (THE WINERY DOGS, SONS OF APOLLO), bassist Mark Menghi (METAL ALLEGIANCE) and guitarist Phil Demmel (VIO-LENCE, ex-MACHINE HEAD). Due on June 12 via Napalm Records, the LP is described in a press release as a "10-track homage to some of rock music's greatest treasures."

OVERKILL has spent the last year touring in support of its 19th studio album, "The Wings Of War", which was released in February 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded at Gear Recording Studio in New Jersey, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions with engineering handled by bassist D.D. Verni and guitarist Dave Linsk. The album was produced by the band while Chris "Zeuss" Harris took care of the mixing and mastering. Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH) was again enlisted to create the artwork for the album.

"The Wings Of War" marked OVERKILL's recording debut with drummer Jason Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM), who joined the band in 2017.

