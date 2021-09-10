OVERKILL Bassist Says Projected Release Date Of New Album 'Keeps Getting Moved'

OVERKILL bassist D.D. Verni spoke to Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's new album. He said: "We're recording it right now. A good portion of it's done. It keeps getting moved, frankly, depending on the COVID situation, when we can tour. At first, we thought, 'What difference does it make whether we tour or not? Just put a record out.' And then we thought, 'We really wanna put out the music and then bring it to the people.' That's the fun. It's not just putting it out and just saying, 'There you go'; it's then being able to tour it and bring it and put it out there. So right now, we have a tour set for March here in the States, and then in April and May in Europe next year. The plan is to maybe have a record with that, with both those tours. So we have to kind of see how that goes with the touring part and with the record part. If the record's done, maybe that makes sense to do. But if they pull the tours from us again, maybe we delay a little bit more; maybe we don't at that point and we say, 'Okay, let's just move on.' I'm not a hundred percent sure. But for the most part, it's done. We're just kind of recording, putting finishing touches on it. I mean, it's gotta be mixed and all that, but we're working on the cover right now with our artist. So it's moving along."

Last November, Verni told MetalAsylum.net that the band's new LP would be mixed by Colin Richardson. "He did a couple of records for us, and he's great," Verni said.

Richardson previously worked with OVERKILL on 1997's "From The Underground And Below", 2000's "Bloodletting" and 2003's "Killbox 13".

In June 2020, OVERKILL singer Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth told A&P Reacts that the band's new songs were "a natural progression from 'The Grinding Wheel' [2017] and 'The Wings Of War' [2019]. I think when we had done the 'Ironbound' record [2010], it almost became like a trilogy in there — it was kind of like 'Ironbound', 'The Electric Age' [2012] and 'White Devil Armory' [2014], and they seemed to be the Father, Son and the Holy Ghost kind of a thing," he said. "I think we kind of broke the mold a little bit with 'The Grinding Wheel', and then I think a little bit more with 'The Wings Of War'. And on this one, I see it way more. And what I mean by that is that we've used other tools from our toolshed in the past, and that's the slow grind that is coupled with that fast gallop. So it feels like a natural progression, but maybe two records ahead of what 'The Wings Of War' is. And that's probably as objective as I can be."

OVERKILL spent most of 2019 and early 2020 touring in support of its 19th studio LP, "The Wings Of War", which was released two and a half years ago. The disc was recorded at Gear Recording Studio in New Jersey, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions with engineering handled by Verni and guitarist Dave Linsk. The album was produced by the band while Chris "Zeuss" Harris took care of the mixing and mastering. Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH) was again enlisted to create the artwork for the album.

"The Wings Of War" marked OVERKILL's recording debut with drummer Jason Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM), who joined the band in 2017.

