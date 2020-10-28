OVERKILL Bassist D.D. VERNI's THE BRONX CASKET CO. To Release 'The Complete Collection' Box Set

OVERKILL bassist D.D. Verni's THE BRONX CASKET CO. returns on November 13. On that day, Deko Entertainment will release "The Complete Collection", a five-disc box set including all four of the band's studio releases plus unreleased bonus material.

D.D. states: "It's Halloween and Friday the 13th all within a two-week period...so must be time for a new BRONX CASKET CO. release! "

THE BRONX CASKET CO. was founded by Verni and released the self-titled "Bronx Caset Co." on Massacre Records in 1999. It was followed up by "Sweet Home Transylvania" in 2001, "Hellectric" in 2005 and "Antihero" in 2011. The band is rounded out by guitarist Jack Frost (SAVATAGE, SEVEN WITCHES, LIZZY BORDEN), keyboardist Charlie Calv (ANGEL, SHOTGUN SYMPHONY), drummer Tim Mallare (OVERKILL, M.O.D.) on the first three releases and Rob Pallota (25 TA LIFE) on the later, and originally fronted by Myke Hideous (MISFITS, EMPIRE HIDEOUS) on the first three albums, with D.D. taking over vocals full time on "Antihero".

This release is completely re-mastered by Alan Douches (MISFITS, MASTODON) and includes a bonus disc of early demos, unreleased remixes, a cover of MISFITS classic "Ghouls Night Out", and a brand newly recorded mash up of the classic BLACK SABBATH tracks "The Writ/Megalomania" titled "Sabatage-d".

D.D. continues: "I'm so psyched to have the whole catalog in one spot. The four records were all so completely different yet part of the same idea, so seeing it all together is very cool. A bonus disc with demos and extra tracks, as well as all kinds of collectibles makes it something really unique.

"It was fun to get back with the guys to bang out the BLACK SABBATH 'Sabatage-d' song too. [It] felt almost like we never took a break.

"I get asked all the time if there will ever be another full-length album... Hey, ya never know."

"The Complete Collection" is limited to 500 copies with 100 being set aside for a special Friday The 13th bundle with some ghoulish merch, and your own personalized death certificate signed by Verni.

Product includes:

* One (1) THE BRONX CASKET CO. "The Complete Collection" CD box set

* One (1) THE BRONX CASKET CO. "The Complete Collection" t-shirt

* One (1) THE BRONX CASKET CO. coffin patch

* One (1) THE BRONX CASKET CO. signed and personalized death certificate

* One (1) THE BRONX CASKET CO. coffin stress toy

"The Complete Collection" track listing:

CD 1

01. Who Lives Forever

02. Change the World

03. Mercy Ltd.

04. No Miracles

05. La Triste Verita

06. Vampire War

07. I Am God Here

08. Savior

09. Alone (Chanson Pour Les Immortels)

10. Jump in the Fire

11. The Bad Guy

CD 2

01. Jesus Doesn't Live Here Anymore

02. The Other Me

03. Sewing The Dead

04. BCC / Sweet Home Transylvania

05. Black Valentine

06. Killing Mary Jane

07. Dead... For The Moment

08. Blue Collar Horror

09. Creeperia

CD 3

01. Little Dead Girl

02. Everything I Got

03. Dream Of Angels

04. Sherimoon

05. Bleed With Me

06. Motorcrypt

07. Let My People Go

08. Free Bird

09. In My Skin

10. Can't Stop The Rain

11. Mortician's Lullaby

12. Live For Death

CD 4

01. Antihero

02. Bonesaw

03. You Look Like Hell

04. Sally

05. I Never Loved You Anyway

06. Holy Mother

07. I Am No One

08. Memphis Scarecrow

09. Selling My Soul

10. Death On Two Legs

11. Let Me Be Your Nightmare

12. NYC (Devils Playground)

13. Alive!

14. My Way

CD 5

01. Sabatage-d (Sabbath mash-up)

02. Free Bird (alt mix)

03. Sherimoon (remix)

04. Ghouls Night Out (unreleased)

05. Vampire War (demo)

06. No Miracles (demo)

07. Don't Pray For Me (demo)