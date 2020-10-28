OVERKILL Bassist D.D. VERNI's THE BRONX CASKET CO. To Release 'The Complete Collection' Box Set

OVERKILL bassist D.D. Verni's THE BRONX CASKET CO. returns on November 13. On that day, Deko Entertainment will release "The Complete Collection", a five-disc box set including all four of the band's studio releases plus unreleased bonus material.
D.D. states: "It's Halloween and Friday the 13th all within a two-week period...so must be time for a new BRONX CASKET CO. release! "
THE BRONX CASKET CO. was founded by Verni and released the self-titled "Bronx Caset Co." on Massacre Records in 1999. It was followed up by "Sweet Home Transylvania" in 2001, "Hellectric" in 2005 and "Antihero" in 2011. The band is rounded out by guitarist Jack Frost (SAVATAGE, SEVEN WITCHES, LIZZY BORDEN), keyboardist Charlie Calv (ANGEL, SHOTGUN SYMPHONY), drummer Tim Mallare (OVERKILL, M.O.D.) on the first three releases and Rob Pallota (25 TA LIFE) on the later, and originally fronted by Myke Hideous (MISFITS, EMPIRE HIDEOUS) on the first three albums, with D.D. taking over vocals full time on "Antihero".
This release is completely re-mastered by Alan Douches (MISFITS, MASTODON) and includes a bonus disc of early demos, unreleased remixes, a cover of MISFITS classic "Ghouls Night Out", and a brand newly recorded mash up of the classic BLACK SABBATH tracks "The Writ/Megalomania" titled "Sabatage-d".
D.D. continues: "I'm so psyched to have the whole catalog in one spot. The four records were all so completely different yet part of the same idea, so seeing it all together is very cool. A bonus disc with demos and extra tracks, as well as all kinds of collectibles makes it something really unique.
"It was fun to get back with the guys to bang out the BLACK SABBATH 'Sabatage-d' song too. [It] felt almost like we never took a break.
"I get asked all the time if there will ever be another full-length album... Hey, ya never know."
"The Complete Collection" is limited to 500 copies with 100 being set aside for a special Friday The 13th bundle with some ghoulish merch, and your own personalized death certificate signed by Verni.
Product includes:
* One (1) THE BRONX CASKET CO. "The Complete Collection" CD box set
* One (1) THE BRONX CASKET CO. "The Complete Collection" t-shirt
* One (1) THE BRONX CASKET CO. coffin patch
* One (1) THE BRONX CASKET CO. signed and personalized death certificate
* One (1) THE BRONX CASKET CO. coffin stress toy
"The Complete Collection" track listing:
CD 1
01. Who Lives Forever
02. Change the World
03. Mercy Ltd.
04. No Miracles
05. La Triste Verita
06. Vampire War
07. I Am God Here
08. Savior
09. Alone (Chanson Pour Les Immortels)
10. Jump in the Fire
11. The Bad Guy
CD 2
01. Jesus Doesn't Live Here Anymore
02. The Other Me
03. Sewing The Dead
04. BCC / Sweet Home Transylvania
05. Black Valentine
06. Killing Mary Jane
07. Dead... For The Moment
08. Blue Collar Horror
09. Creeperia
CD 3
01. Little Dead Girl
02. Everything I Got
03. Dream Of Angels
04. Sherimoon
05. Bleed With Me
06. Motorcrypt
07. Let My People Go
08. Free Bird
09. In My Skin
10. Can't Stop The Rain
11. Mortician's Lullaby
12. Live For Death
CD 4
01. Antihero
02. Bonesaw
03. You Look Like Hell
04. Sally
05. I Never Loved You Anyway
06. Holy Mother
07. I Am No One
08. Memphis Scarecrow
09. Selling My Soul
10. Death On Two Legs
11. Let Me Be Your Nightmare
12. NYC (Devils Playground)
13. Alive!
14. My Way
CD 5
01. Sabatage-d (Sabbath mash-up)
02. Free Bird (alt mix)
03. Sherimoon (remix)
04. Ghouls Night Out (unreleased)
05. Vampire War (demo)
06. No Miracles (demo)
07. Don't Pray For Me (demo)