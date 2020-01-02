Original THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Members BEN WEINMAN And DIMITRI MINIKAKIS Collaborate On New Project

Two original members of THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN are collaborating on an as-yet-unnamed new project.

Guitarist Ben Weinman and vocalist Dimitri Minikakis have released a new song, "Choir Boy", exclusively via Weinman's Patreon. The track also features Eric Schnee (ORGAN DEALER) on drums.

A preview of "Choir Boy" is available below.

Minikakis sang on THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's debut studio album, "Calculating Infinity", which came out in September 1999 via Relapse. It was the band's only full-length release to feature Minakakis, who left THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN in 2001.

Minakakis last performed with THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN during their December 2017 three-day residency at New York City's Terminal 5, marking the now-defunct band's final live appearances. Minakakis joined his former bandmates for renditions of several cuts from "Calculating Infinity" and the "Under The Running Board" EP, including "The Mullet Burden", "Sandbox Magician", "Abe The Cop" and "43% Burnt".

