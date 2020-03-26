Original MOTÖRHEAD Drummer PHIL 'PHILTHY ANIMAL' TAYLOR Celebrated On New LITTLE VILLAINS Album

Phil Taylor put the motor in MOTÖRHEAD for 13 incredible years, recording drums for that iconic band on 11 studio albums as well as four live albums. His stage presence became the stuff of rock legend and the ferocity with which he attacked his kit (as well as offstage antics) earned him the moniker Philthy Animal. Under appreciated in his later years, Taylor continued to play hard-driving rock 'n' roll in various outfits, including the superb LITTLE VILLAINS project, formed with producer/musician James Childs of AIRBUS fame. The group made several studio recordings overseen by Childs, some of which were released in 2019 as the album "Philthy Lies".

And now a new LITTLE VILLAINS album is hitting the streets, this time featuring the talents of former HAWKWIND bassist and Lemmy prodigy Alan "Boomer" Davey, who joins Childs on this celebration of the life and talents of Taylor. Featuring the remaining studio recordings Taylor made prior to his passing in 2015, the album "Taylor Made" bursts with the power and energy of those early MOTÖRHEAD albums.

Childs expresses his enthusiasm for the project, saying: "I grew up on MOTÖRHEAD and HAWKWIND, and to actually work with key members of each group is a milestone in my lifetime that I never could have imagined."

Check out the first single, the title track, and its inventive animated video below.

"Taylor Made" will be available on digital, CD and limited-edition red vinyl beginning April 3 courtesy of Cleopatra Records.

Track listing:

01. Taylor Made

02. Model B

03. Aeroplane

04. All The Flak

05. We All Toil

06. Melony Blue

07. In A Mess

08. Over The Moon

09. Control Yourself

10. Soon

Taylor died on November 11, 2015 of liver failure. He was 61 years old.

Taylor played in MOTÖRHEAD from 1975 to 1984 and again from 1987 to 1992. He appeared on the band's debut album, "On Parole", and played on a further ten albums, including 1979's "Bomber", 1980's "Ace Of Spades", and 1982's "Iron Fist".

Taylor contributed to MOTÖRHEAD's 1992 album "March Or Die" but departed the band during the recording process. The album was completed by drummers Tommy Aldridge and the band's most recent sticksman, Mikkey Dee.

