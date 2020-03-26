Original MOTÖRHEAD Drummer PHIL 'PHILTHY ANIMAL' TAYLOR Celebrated On New LITTLE VILLAINS Album

March 26, 2020 0 Comments

Original MOTÖRHEAD Drummer PHIL 'PHILTHY ANIMAL' TAYLOR Celebrated On New LITTLE VILLAINS Album

Phil Taylor put the motor in MOTÖRHEAD for 13 incredible years, recording drums for that iconic band on 11 studio albums as well as four live albums. His stage presence became the stuff of rock legend and the ferocity with which he attacked his kit (as well as offstage antics) earned him the moniker Philthy Animal. Under appreciated in his later years, Taylor continued to play hard-driving rock 'n' roll in various outfits, including the superb LITTLE VILLAINS project, formed with producer/musician James Childs of AIRBUS fame. The group made several studio recordings overseen by Childs, some of which were released in 2019 as the album "Philthy Lies".

And now a new LITTLE VILLAINS album is hitting the streets, this time featuring the talents of former HAWKWIND bassist and Lemmy prodigy Alan "Boomer" Davey, who joins Childs on this celebration of the life and talents of Taylor. Featuring the remaining studio recordings Taylor made prior to his passing in 2015, the album "Taylor Made" bursts with the power and energy of those early MOTÖRHEAD albums.

Childs expresses his enthusiasm for the project, saying: "I grew up on MOTÖRHEAD and HAWKWIND, and to actually work with key members of each group is a milestone in my lifetime that I never could have imagined."

Check out the first single, the title track, and its inventive animated video below.

"Taylor Made" will be available on digital, CD and limited-edition red vinyl beginning April 3 courtesy of Cleopatra Records.

Track listing:

01. Taylor Made
02. Model B
03. Aeroplane
04. All The Flak
05. We All Toil
06. Melony Blue
07. In A Mess
08. Over The Moon
09. Control Yourself
10. Soon

Taylor died on November 11, 2015 of liver failure. He was 61 years old.

Taylor played in MOTÖRHEAD from 1975 to 1984 and again from 1987 to 1992. He appeared on the band's debut album, "On Parole", and played on a further ten albums, including 1979's "Bomber", 1980's "Ace Of Spades", and 1982's "Iron Fist".

Taylor contributed to MOTÖRHEAD's 1992 album "March Or Die" but departed the band during the recording process. The album was completed by drummers Tommy Aldridge and the band's most recent sticksman, Mikkey Dee.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).