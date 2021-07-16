Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS To Appear At KNOXVILLE FANBOY EXPO

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss will appear at the Knoxville Fanboy Expo, set to take place October 29-31 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Joining the 75-year-old musician at the three-day event will be "Star Trek" co-stars William Shatner and George Takei, a "Cobra Kai" and "Karate Kid" cast reunion featuring William Zabka and Martin Kove, and actors Robert Patrick and Ed Begley Jr.

VIP packages start at $149. One-day general admission tickets start at $30.

Visit fanboyexpo.com/knoxville for the complete list of celebrity appearances.

Criss first left KISS in 1980. Since then he's worked with other bands and released solo albums. He teamed up with KISS again for a reunion tour in the 1990s and most recently in 2004. He was replaced by Eric Singer.

In addition to playing drums in KISS, Peter also provided lead vocals for a number the band's most popular and memorable songs, including "Beth", "Black Diamond" and "Hard Luck Woman".

Criss, who turned 75 last December, played what was being billed as his final U.S. concert in June 2017 at the Cutting Room in New York City.

