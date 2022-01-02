Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS Rings In 2022 By Sharing Video Of New Drum Solos

Peter Criss has shared two new videos to celebrate the arrival of 2022.

The original KISS drummer, who turned 76 on December 20, has posted clips of him playing a "rock drum solo" and a "Spanish drum solo" at what appears to be a room in his house. Check out the footage below.

Criss first left KISS in 1980. Since then he's worked with other bands and released solo albums. He teamed up with KISS again for a reunion tour in the 1990s and most recently in 2004. He was replaced by Eric Singer.

In addition to playing drums in KISS, Peter also provided lead vocals for a number the band's most popular and memorable songs, including "Beth", "Black Diamond" and "Hard Luck Woman".

Criss, who was known as "Catman," released his last solo CD, titled "One For All", in 2007. Peter produced the album himself for the first time, and was joined by guest musicians that included keyboardist Paul Shaffer and bassist Will Lee of "Late Night With David Letterman". The album featured a range of styles, from rock and jazz to blues and Broadway, and included covers of "What A Difference A Day Makes" and "Send In The Clowns".

Criss played what was being billed as his final U.S. concert in June 2017 at the Cutting Room in New York City.

