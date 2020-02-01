Original BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Releases Solo Song 'Powder On The Moon'

Original BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward has released the official lyric video for a solo song called "Powder On The Moon". The track, which is credited to the BILL WARD BAND, can be streamed below.

According to Ward's official web site, "Powder On The Moon" is one of the songs that were originally intended for inclusion on "Beyond Aston", the still-unreleased solo album he has worked on in bits and pieces since the late 1990s. The track is described on the site as: "Cross fades from end of Everybody Loves Me, about obsession to be liked at all costs, even when dead."

"Powder On The Moon" arrives more than two months after the release of another BILL WARD BAND song, "Once This Was A Road". A month before that, he issued the track "Arrows" to mark the second anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Ward was on board for the SABBATH reunion when it was first announced eight years ago, but backed out soon after. The drummer later claimed that he sat out the recording and touring sessions because of unfair contractual terms, although the members of SABBATH have hinted in other interviews that he wasn't physically up to the task.

All four original members of SABBATH were present when the band announced its reunion in late 2011. But Ward split from the group in 2012, citing an "unsignable" contract, and singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler carried on with their Rick Rubin–produced "13" LP and extensive international touring without him.

Ozzy told The Pulse Of Radio during SABBATH's last tour that Ward was not in shape to participate. "Bill Ward has got the most physically demanding job of the lot of us, 'cause he's the timekeeper," he said. "I don't think personally he had the chops to pull it off, you know. The saddest thing is that he needed to own up to that, and we could have worked around it, whether we had a drummer on the side with him or something."

It was rumored that SABBATH wanted to bring a second drummer on the road to share duties with Ward, something that Iommi confirmed in 2017 during a question-and-answer session about SABBATH's "Ten Year War" box set.

In 2015, Ward released his first solo album in 18 years. Titled "Accountable Beasts", the record can be purchased on iTunes.

In November 2017, Ward's band DAY OF ERRORS released its first two songs, "Day Of Errors" and "Blaspheming At Creation", via iTunes, Spotify, Amazon MP3 and Google Play. Two more tracks, "Dark" and "Ghost Train", followed last fall.

