Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Says MALCOLM YOUNG Was The 'Driving Force' Of The Band

Original AC/DC singer Dave Evans was asked in a new interview with The Rocker Diaries if he thought "that would be it" for the band after Bon Scott's death in 1980. He responded (see video below): "No, not at all. I mean, we all keep going. And AC/DC has had that many players through [the history of] the band. I don't know how many. 20? And three singers, plus a stand-in singer as well.

"We were always ambitious when we first started," he continued. "We always wanted to be the best in the world — all of us. And after me, Bon Scott got his chance. He did great with the band. And when he died, I just thought, 'Who are they gonna get?' I never thought [I would be approached about it] myself, because that's water under the bridge. And I was busy with bands as well at the time, and doing my own music and recording. I was just wondering who it would be. I had heard of [Brian Johnson's pre-AC/DC band] GEORDIE — just the name GEORDIE. I'd never heard of Brian. And then Brian popped up and, of course, the 'Back In Black' album came out, which was a massive album around the world, and they were off and running with Brian. But if Brian quit, they'd get another singer, and another singer. [They've gone through] different bass players [and] different drummers.

"The drive was always [founding AC/DC rhythm guitarist] Malcolm Young," Dave added. "I remember Malcolm when I first met him. He was such a driving force. Just a tiny little guy — just a little touch over five foot tall — but, boy, he had a big heart and a big personality. And he was tough, too — Malcolm was very tough. And no matter what, he was AC/DC through and through. And, of course, once he passed away, which is very sad, AC/DC, of course, will never, ever be the same without Malcolm. How can it be?"

Dave recorded AC/DC's first two singles, "Can I Sit Next To You Girl" and "Baby Please Don't Go". But in October 1974, less than a year after AC/DC's first gig, Evans was out of the group.

Evans was replaced by Scott, who sang on AC/DC's first six studio albums and became a legend himself after his death in 1980.

In December 2019, Evans took to his Facebook page to shoot down rumors that he was hoping to come back to AC/DC, explaining that "the real essence of the band" died when Malcolm passed away in November 2017.

Dave wrote: "Despite reported rumours I have no interest in returning to AC/DC as the vocalist. As far as I am concerned Malcolm Young was the inspiration, the driving force and the musical genius of AC/DC since we first formed the band and in my opinion when he died the real essence of the band also died and could never be the same without him. I do however wish any new form of the band success."

In December 2014, Malcolm revealed he had dementia which forced him to retire from AC/DC. His nephew Stevie Young stepped into Malcolm's position.

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young later said that he realized during the recording of the band's 2008 album "Black Ice" that his brother's faculties were impaired.

