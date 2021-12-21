ORIANTHI To Film Concert DVD In Los Angeles

Australian musician, singer and songwriter Orianthi will film a concert DVD on January 8, 2022 at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles. The set will be released at a later date via Frontiers Music Srl.

Orianthi announced the DVD filming in a video message on social media. She said: "We're shooting a live DVD at the Bourbon Room here in L.A. So if you guys are in town, come on by. You'll be on the DVD, 'cause we're shooting the crowd too. It'll be so much fun playing brand new tracks with my band… Buy tickets now if you wanna be part of it. The Bourbon Room here in L.A. Shooting a DVD for Frontiers Records. So it's gonna be fun."

Orianthi's first new studio album in seven years and her first new music as a solo artist in six years, "O", came out in November 2020 via Frontiers Music Srl.

In April 2020, Orianthi told the "Australian Rock Show" about her fourth solo album: "I'm so excited about this record — really excited. "We did it in 28 days in Nashville. [I made the record with] Marti Frederiksen, who's a dear friend of mine, an amazing songwriter, producer. I just go out to Nashville, where my management is at, and I love it over there. I made actually my last record too, with Dave Stewart there, at Blackbird [studio]. There's some kind of energy in Nashville — it's just a great feeling when you get there. So many musicians are there. And we just jumped right into the studio. Marti and I wrote and recorded, in 28 days, all the songs. And, yeah, it was just a great, fun experience."

Regarding the musical direction of her latest material, Orianthi said: "This record is not too much of a departure from my past stuff, but it is different. So I think people will get what they sort of expect, with that heavy riffage and big solos, but there's a lot of different sounds going on and textures, with drum loops and synths. It's not just staying with one tone throughout the whole record… There's some heavy tracks on there. There's some lighter tracks [and] bluesy tracks. As I said, it's different, but it's kind of what people were sort of expecting.

"The thing is you have to keep on evolving and changing," she explained. "You don't make the same record over and over again; I would just bore the hell out of myself and everyone else. So I wanna keep on changing."

Born in Australia, Orianthi was inspired to learn guitar at a young age after discovering her father's vinyl collection. She rose to international fame at age 24 after the release of her hit single "According To You" and a high-energy performance backing Carrie Underwood at the 2009 Grammy Awards. Although she had already been invited to jam with the likes of Carlos Santana and Steve Vai, mainstream audiences had not previously heard of this captivating guitar prodigy.

Her recognition increased even further when Michael Jackson called with an offer to be his guitarist for his dates at the O2 Arena in London. Although the concert series was not to be, the release of the behind-the-scenes documentary "Michael Jackson's This Is It" showcased Orianthi's masterful playing as well as her creativity and collaboration.

