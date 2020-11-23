ORIANTHI Releases Music Video For New Single 'Sorry'

Australian guitarist Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, RSO, Michael Jackson) has released the official music video for her new single called "Sorry". The track is taken from her first new studio album in seven years and her first new music as a solo artist in six years, "O", which came out on November 6 via Frontiers Music Srl.

"O" track listing:

01. Contagious

02. Sinners Hymn

03. Rescue Me

04. Blow

05. Sorry

06. Crawling Out Of The Dark

07. Impulsive

08. Streams Of Consciousness

09. Company

10. Moonwalker

This past April, Orianthi told the "Australian Rock Show" about her fourth solo album: "I'm so excited about this record — really excited. "We did it in 28 days in Nashville. [I made the record with] Marti Frederiksen, who's a dear friend of mine, an amazing songwriter, producer. I just go out to Nashville, where my management is at, and I love it over there. I made actually my last record too, with Dave Stewart there, at Blackbird [studio]. There's some kind of energy in Nashville — it's just a great feeling when you get there. So many musicians are there. And we just jumped right into the studio. Marti and I wrote and recorded, in 28 days, all the songs. And, yeah, it was just a great, fun experience."

Regarding the musical direction of her new material, Orianthi said: "This record is not too much of a departure from my past stuff, but it is different. So I think people will get what they sort of expect, with that heavy riffage and big solos, but there's a lot of different sounds going on and textures, with drum loops and synths. It's not just staying with one tone throughout the whole record… There's some heavy tracks on there. There's some lighter tracks [and] bluesy tracks. As I said, it's different, but it's kind of what people were sort of expecting.

"The thing is you have to keep on evolving and changing," she explained. "You don't make the same record over and over again; I would just bore the hell out of myself and everyone else. So I wanna keep on changing. And I'm already thinking about the next record right now. Marti+- and I are writing next week for it."

Asked if all the songs for the follow-up to 2013's "Heaven In This Hell" were written specifically for this project or there were some which she had previously written that were later "finessed for inclusion," she said: "A couple were finessed, but pretty much the majority of them were just all written for this record. A song called 'Sinners Hymn', which I had for a minute, I brought that in, and we added the chorus to it, 'cause it had a different chorus, and made it sound a little heavier. And I think that's kind of it. 'Cause the rest of it was just written all for this record. And one was written with Nikki Sixx from MÖTLEY CRÜE, which was amazing. [He wrote] killer lyrics. He e-mailed them to me, and I was, like, 'Woah! These are amazing.' So, yeah, we wrote a song with those lyrics — Marti and I. I'm really excited for everybody to hear this record. And hopefully they dig it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Born in Australia, Orianthi was inspired to learn guitar at a young age after discovering her father's vinyl collection. She rose to international fame at age 24 after the release of her hit single "According To You" and a high-energy performance backing Carrie Underwood at the 2009 Grammy Awards. Although she had already been invited to jam with the likes of Carlos Santana and Steve Vai, mainstream audiences had not previously heard of this captivating guitar prodigy.

Her recognition increased even further when Michael Jackson called with an offer to be his guitarist for his dates at the O2 Arena in London. Although the concert series was not to be, the release of the behind-the-scenes documentary "Michael Jackson's This Is It" showcased Orianthi's masterful playing as well as her creativity and collaboration.

