ORGY Unearths Video For 'Talk Sick' Track 'Spells'

October 24, 2020 0 Comments

ORGY Unearths Video For 'Talk Sick' Track 'Spells'

To tide fans over during trying times, electronic rock band ORGY has unearthed a never-before-seen video for the track "Spells", taken from its 2015 "Talk Sick" EP.

"We just wanted to reach out during these hard times to let you know we haven't forgotten about all of you," ORGY says. "These times are especially difficult for everyone, not just the music industry. While it's probably for the best, it sure does suck not being able to perform live for all of you. We miss it just as much as you probably do, if not more."

The "Spells" video was directed by Mykyta Samusiev, produced by Anna Tveritina and featuring visual effects, direction and production by Henry Lipatov, and has been on the shelf for some time, as the band has moved on, restructuring and reshaping their always-evolving sound.

"Even though so much has changed regarding the sound of ORGY since then, we figured why not at least release the video on all major platforms and give it away to any of you that want it?" the band says. "We hope you enjoy it, and that the video will at least be a distraction from all the drama going on out there!"

ORGY is currently utilizing downtime to work on new material from their individual houses. "We can't wait to get the new record to you," the band says. "We are going to bring you something you can sink your teeth (fangs, etc.) into. Stay safe, stay well and most importantly stay optimistic. We will ALL get through these complicated times. Looking forward to seeing all of you again with a new record and tour when they open live music venues, hopefully in 2021!"

ORGY emerged in the goth music scene in 1998 with its remake of NEW ORDER's "Blue Monday". The track sold over one million copies and is still selling more than 20 years later. In late 2005, after the release of "Punk Statik Paranoia" via D1 Music And Associates, their independent DVD "Trans Global Spectacle" via D1 Music/DLC Records, and a promotional tour, the band went on a hiatus to work on their side projects. In 2011, after seven years of demand from fans for new music and a tour, founding member Jay Gordon (vocals) decided it was time to kick things back up and begin recording and touring again.

ORGY is:

Jay Gordon - Vocals
Carlton Bost - Guitar/Vocals
Nic Speck - Bass/Vocals
Creighton Emrick - Guitar/Vocals
Marton Veress - Drums

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).