ORGY Unearths Video For 'Talk Sick' Track 'Spells'

To tide fans over during trying times, electronic rock band ORGY has unearthed a never-before-seen video for the track "Spells", taken from its 2015 "Talk Sick" EP.

"We just wanted to reach out during these hard times to let you know we haven't forgotten about all of you," ORGY says. "These times are especially difficult for everyone, not just the music industry. While it's probably for the best, it sure does suck not being able to perform live for all of you. We miss it just as much as you probably do, if not more."

The "Spells" video was directed by Mykyta Samusiev, produced by Anna Tveritina and featuring visual effects, direction and production by Henry Lipatov, and has been on the shelf for some time, as the band has moved on, restructuring and reshaping their always-evolving sound.

"Even though so much has changed regarding the sound of ORGY since then, we figured why not at least release the video on all major platforms and give it away to any of you that want it?" the band says. "We hope you enjoy it, and that the video will at least be a distraction from all the drama going on out there!"

ORGY is currently utilizing downtime to work on new material from their individual houses. "We can't wait to get the new record to you," the band says. "We are going to bring you something you can sink your teeth (fangs, etc.) into. Stay safe, stay well and most importantly stay optimistic. We will ALL get through these complicated times. Looking forward to seeing all of you again with a new record and tour when they open live music venues, hopefully in 2021!"

ORGY emerged in the goth music scene in 1998 with its remake of NEW ORDER's "Blue Monday". The track sold over one million copies and is still selling more than 20 years later. In late 2005, after the release of "Punk Statik Paranoia" via D1 Music And Associates, their independent DVD "Trans Global Spectacle" via D1 Music/DLC Records, and a promotional tour, the band went on a hiatus to work on their side projects. In 2011, after seven years of demand from fans for new music and a tour, founding member Jay Gordon (vocals) decided it was time to kick things back up and begin recording and touring again.

ORGY is:

Jay Gordon - Vocals

Carlton Bost - Guitar/Vocals

Nic Speck - Bass/Vocals

Creighton Emrick - Guitar/Vocals

Marton Veress - Drums

