ORGY Releases New Single 'Karma Kastles'

April 9, 2021 0 Comments

ORGY Releases New Single 'Karma Kastles'

Los Angeles-based industrial metal band ORGY has released a new single "Karma Kastles". The track marks the band's first release of 2021. Staying true to their musical roots firmly established in 1997, "Karma Kastles"' crunching guitars, electronic undertones and soaring vocals are what fans have gravitated towards for nearly three decades.

"I wrote 'Karma Kastles' about the madness people in L.A. face — when it comes to relationships (both romantic and bromantic)," says ORGY's frontman Jay Gordon. "There are just so many options on both sides, it gets insanely difficult to keep up with the madness and treachery. It's tough enough just trying to figure out who your 'real' friends are, let alone trying to date someone here. Things like geographical desirability and what kind of whip you drive, unfortunately play such bizarre roles in the typical L.A. relationship. We all build our own 'Karma Kastles' here in La La Land. Toxic and jaded with a twist of sex and a hint of scandal. Then we wake up like 'wtf was I even thinking!' You gotta love it, 'cause it builds character and makes you miss home, wherever you're from."

ORGY — who is Jay Gordon (lead vocals), Carlton Bost (guitar, backing vocals), Nic Speck (bass, backing vocals), Creighton Emrick (guitar, backing vocals) and Marton Veress (drums) — recorded "Karma Kastles" between Gordon's North Hollywood studio and home during the pandemic.

"Karma Kastles" is the first single from a new ORGY EP which will arrive later this year.

Originally formed in 1997, ORGY was signed to KORN's label Elementree Records and released its debut album, "Candyass", in 1998. Featuring their two hit singles, a cover of the NEW ORDER song "Blue Monday" and "Stitches", along with the song "Revival", featuring Jonathan Davis of KORN, the album went on to sell almost two million copies. ORGY appeared on the "Family Values" tour with KORN, LIMP BIZKIT, Ice Cube, INCUBUS and RAMMSTEIN and was featured on the live compilation album from the tour released in 1999. Their second album, the science fiction-themed "Vapor Transmission", was released in 2000, featuring the singles "Fiction (Dreams In Digital)" and "Opticon" and the band later released the song "Faces" for the soundtrack to the movie "Zoolander". Other releases from ORGY include the album "Punk Statik Paranoia" (2004) and the "Talk Sick" EP (2015), with single releases since including "Grime Of The Century", "Wide Awake And Dead", "Army To Your Party", "High Summer Sun" and the 2020 re-release of "The Spectrum".


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).