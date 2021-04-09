ORGY Releases New Single 'Karma Kastles'

Los Angeles-based industrial metal band ORGY has released a new single "Karma Kastles". The track marks the band's first release of 2021. Staying true to their musical roots firmly established in 1997, "Karma Kastles"' crunching guitars, electronic undertones and soaring vocals are what fans have gravitated towards for nearly three decades.

"I wrote 'Karma Kastles' about the madness people in L.A. face — when it comes to relationships (both romantic and bromantic)," says ORGY's frontman Jay Gordon. "There are just so many options on both sides, it gets insanely difficult to keep up with the madness and treachery. It's tough enough just trying to figure out who your 'real' friends are, let alone trying to date someone here. Things like geographical desirability and what kind of whip you drive, unfortunately play such bizarre roles in the typical L.A. relationship. We all build our own 'Karma Kastles' here in La La Land. Toxic and jaded with a twist of sex and a hint of scandal. Then we wake up like 'wtf was I even thinking!' You gotta love it, 'cause it builds character and makes you miss home, wherever you're from."

ORGY — who is Jay Gordon (lead vocals), Carlton Bost (guitar, backing vocals), Nic Speck (bass, backing vocals), Creighton Emrick (guitar, backing vocals) and Marton Veress (drums) — recorded "Karma Kastles" between Gordon's North Hollywood studio and home during the pandemic.

"Karma Kastles" is the first single from a new ORGY EP which will arrive later this year.

Originally formed in 1997, ORGY was signed to KORN's label Elementree Records and released its debut album, "Candyass", in 1998. Featuring their two hit singles, a cover of the NEW ORDER song "Blue Monday" and "Stitches", along with the song "Revival", featuring Jonathan Davis of KORN, the album went on to sell almost two million copies. ORGY appeared on the "Family Values" tour with KORN, LIMP BIZKIT, Ice Cube, INCUBUS and RAMMSTEIN and was featured on the live compilation album from the tour released in 1999. Their second album, the science fiction-themed "Vapor Transmission", was released in 2000, featuring the singles "Fiction (Dreams In Digital)" and "Opticon" and the band later released the song "Faces" for the soundtrack to the movie "Zoolander". Other releases from ORGY include the album "Punk Statik Paranoia" (2004) and the "Talk Sick" EP (2015), with single releases since including "Grime Of The Century", "Wide Awake And Dead", "Army To Your Party", "High Summer Sun" and the 2020 re-release of "The Spectrum".

