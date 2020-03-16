Organizers Of SONIC TEMPLE, WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE And EPICENTER Festivals Are 'Assessing The Situation Very Carefully'

The organizers of Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville and Epicenter, all of which are scheduled to take place in May, say that they are "assessing the situation very carefully" with regards to the status of this spring's festivals.

A number of festivals have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Coachella and Stagecoach have been pushed to October, while South By Southwest is scrapped.

Earlier today, Danny Wimmer Presents, which is said to be one of the largest independent music festival producers in America, released the following statement about the fate of their May 2020 events:

"We know you are anxious for an update regarding the status of our May festivals: Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple. Information is changing incredibly fast and we are assessing the situation very carefully with health professionals and government officials. As soon as we have a definitive direction, we'll be in touch and will be making an announcement here. Thank you for your patience in these uncertain times, stay tuned and stay safe."

Last month, it was announced that METALLICA would not perform at Sonic Temple and another Danny Wimmer Presents-produced event, Louder Than Life, so that frontman James Hetfield can continue his recovery after re-entering rehab last fall.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS is now scheduled to headline Sonic Temple on Friday, May 17 while TOOL is slated to close the show on Sunday, May 17, joining Saturday night's (May 16) headliners SLIPKNOT.

Epicenter is scheduled to take place May 1, 2 and 3 at its new home at Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

Welcome To Rockville is a three-day concert event slated for May 8-10 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Earlier in the year, Danny Wimmer Presents announced a deal with premiere investment firm The Yucaipa Companies, providing DWP with substantial financial backing.

