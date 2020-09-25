'Orange Is The New Black' Actress JESSICA PIMENTEL Returns With Another ALEKHINE'S GUN Single, 'Ngepar Chiwa'

New York's blackened, death metal juggernaut ALEKHINE'S GUN has released a new single, "Ngepar Chiwa" (Certain Death), from its forthcoming EP, "Year Of The Lazarus". It is the second track to be made available from the EP, following "21", which came out in June.

ALEKHINE'S GUN is fronted by Jessica Pimentel, the American actress best known for her role as Maria Ruiz on the Netflix original series "Orange Is The New Black".

Commenting on the inspiration for "Ngepar Chiwa", Pimentel states: "Ngepar Chiwa: A brief and effective meditation on death. Death is the one common denominator that pervades all existence. As most of us get bogged down with all the worldly goals, desires and fears of human life, how often do we sit and contemplate our own death? In Tibetan Buddhism, we focus, meditate on and practice our own death on a daily basis. Nothing in this world is yours. Even your own body will betray you. At the moment of death, you will lose everything. This moment can come at any time. Constantly reminding yourself of your impermanence causes a radical shift in one's mind stream freeing you from attachments, hatred, greed and fear which cause daily suffering and helps you reevaluate what is truly important. By becoming friends with death, we are able to live a more perfect life. By eliminating the fear of the unknown, we can have a peaceful death, which not only benefits ourselves by helping us to easily reach our next plane of existence properly but helps ease the minds and suffering that we cause by our departure from those who love us."

ALEKHINE'S GUN blends elements of thrash, black metal and death metal with subtle undertones and nods to New York hardcore of the 1990s and all things extreme. In this unique combination they have unlocked a captivating sound and style and created a feel that is notable and recognizably their own.

In 2012, ALEKHINE'S GUN released a four-track EP titled "Meditations In Wrath" with Jeff Martinez (DESOLATE) on guitar, Dan Martinez (KING HELL) on bass and Pimentel "The Crusher" (EVERYBODY GETS HURT, DESOLATE) on vocals and guitar. This NYC veteran lineup delivered a greatly received, high-energy sonic assault with their debut release. Their music is laced with a barrage of head-banging riffs and groove, colored with dark harmony and accented by relentless, technical drumming. Adding to all of this are fierce, in your face vocals and lyrics steeped in the profound wisdom of ancient Buddhist texts, vibrant imagery, and raw emotional honesty.

ALEKHINE'S GUN brings you a primal, transcendent, electric energy. This fury is not only felt in recordings but wherever they go as they have been marked as being standout, vigorous, dynamic performers who hold their own in any live venue alongside world renowned bands.

In 2014, ALEKHINE'S GUN released its sophomore record, "...And Kings Will Fall", which proved the group is a force to be reckoned with.

