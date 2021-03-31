OPETH's 'Evolution XXX: By Request' Fall 2021 European Tour Moved To November 2022

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Swedish progressive metallers OPETH have been forced to push back their "Evolution XXX: By Request" European headline tour, originally planned for this October, to November 2022.

OPETH guitarist/vocalist Mikael Åkerfeldt comments: "So, we're planning to celebrate a belated band-birthday, also known as BBB. How do we celebrate a thing like this, you ask? Well, we go to work. We are planning a very few select shows in 2021 where you basically have the collective choice of picking the songs for the setlist. Since we celebrate 30 years, we would love to play a song from each album we've done. All 13 of them. If you can help us and pick your choice of one song per album from the list, and then we'll simply play the songs with the most votes. It's been done before, but not by us. I am reluctant and nervous, but also excited to see what songs you will choose. I can't really believe we've been around for 30 years, but there you go. So please help us. And be gentle. The final setlist will have 13 songs. One from each album. Your call…"

A new tour trailer made by Scott Robinson for Brace For Impact can be seen below.

OPETH's latest album, "In Cauda Venenum", was released in September 2019 via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The LP landed at No. 13 on the U.K. chart and No. 5 on the German chart. The band's previous effort, 2016's "Sorceress", peaked at No. 11 on the U.K. chart, while 2014's "Pale Communion" entered the list at No. 14 and 2011's "Heritage" landed at No. 22.

Regarding the decision to release "In Cauda Venenum" in Swedish, Åkerfeldt told Revolver: "Doing it in Swedish was just an idea that popped into my head, like, 'Maybe I should fry my egg in the morning instead of boiling it.' It wasn't any deeper than that. And I figured the music climate has changed so much, does it really matter which language it's in? That was it. And it didn't have me writing more lyrics — it just had me writing more music. And the music didn't sound more Swedish or anything like that. But it was a gateway that opened, and it was fun.

Mikael added that he is "not regretting" the fact that "In Cauda Venenum" was also recorded in English. "A lot of people [in the U.S.] are saying they only listened to the English version," he said. "So I was proven right, in a way. I can say a thousand times that the Swedish version is the original version, but it's up to people to choose. I can just hope that they check out both versions. But I do think the Swedish version is slightly better — only because it was first. It's more innocent. With the English version, regardless of what you think about it, that's me trying to copy a vocal line I had done in another language. So it's less exciting to me."

