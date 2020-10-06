OPETH: Paperback Version Of 'Book Of Opeth' Includes Extra Text And Photographs

Swedish progressive metallers OPETH, in collaboration with Rocket 88, have announced the paperback version of the "Book Of Opeth", which updates the original edition with extra text and photographs to bring their story up to date.

The paperback update of the official illustrated history of OPETH includes the full story from the original hardback book, plus new photos and interviews with the band, bringing it up to date. The book presents OPETH's unique tale, from their earliest days until the present, and all in glorious dark colour. Told in the first-person by Mikael Åkerfeldt, the band, their friends, former members and collaborators, it is illustrated throughout with hundreds of early, personal, candid, live and studio photographs and and artworks. For a limited time, each copy also comes with a seven-inch vinyl record of unreleased acoustic versions of "Atonement" and "Demon Of The Fall" (first come, first served until the vinyl runs out; only available in certain countries), which is only available with "Book Of Opeth".

OPETH recently announced its very special "Evolution XXX: By Request" tour for October 2021. For these eight exclusive shows, fans can vote which songs they would like to hear from the band's long career.

OPETH's latest album, "In Cauda Venenum", was released in September 2019 via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The LP landed at No. 13 on the U.K. chart and No. 5 on the German chart. The band's previous effort, 2016's "Sorceress", peaked at No. 11 on the U.K. chart, while 2014's "Pale Communion" entered the list at No. 14 and 2011's "Heritage" landed at No. 22.

