ONSLAUGHT: Lyric Video For New Song 'Religiousuicide'

U.K. thrashers ONSLAUGHT have released the official lyric video for a new song called "Religiousuicide". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Generation Antichrist", which will be issued on August 7 via AFM Records. The long-awaited follow-up to 2013's "VI" was mixed by Daniel Bergstrand (BEHEMOTH, IN FLAMES, MESHUGGAH) at Dugout Studios in Uppsala, Sweden.

"Generation Antichrist" is the first ONSLAUGHT album to feature new vocalist Dave Garnett, who recently replaced longtime singer Sy Keeler.

ONSLAUGHT guitarist Nige Rockett comments: "Wow, we're stoked to finally get this new album ready to go.

"It's been a huge challenge to get everything finalized in light of recent events around the the world. We've had to bend a few rules and do things in very unconventional ways to make it work, but we got it done.

"I gotta say this is one brutal fucking record and could be a real game changer for the future of ONSLAUGHT. It's a very earthy and extremely raw-sounding album. We held back on the technology, with natural drums all round and I think Daniel Bergstrand did an unbelievable job on the mix.

"Everyone really stepped up to the plate massively on 'Generation Antichrist', but I have to single out our new vocalist Dave Garnett for smashing the vocals out of the park. It's an unenviable task to follow in the big shoes of Sy Keeler, but he's made this album his own and in his own very cool style, I'm sure he's gonna be hugely popular with the fans."

"Generation Antichrist" track listing:

01. Rise To Power

02. Strike Fast Strike Hard

03. Bow Down To The Clowns

04. Generation Antichrist

05. All Seeing Eye

06. Addicted To The Smell Of Death

07. Empires Fall

08. Religiousuicide

09. A Perfect Day To Die

Pre-order the album here.

Garnett has already performed with ONSLAUGHT, having filled in for Keeler at the House Of Metal festival in Umeå, Sweden in late February.

ONSLAUGHT announced Keeler's departure late last month, explaining in a statement that "some things simply aren't sustainable year after year due to the nature of the modern-day music industry."

Back in August 2018, ONSLAUGHT debuted "A Perfect Day To Die" at the Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire, United Kingdom.

