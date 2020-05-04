ONSLAUGHT Announces New Vocalist

U.K. thrashers ONSLAUGHT have announced the addition of vocalist Dave Garnett to the group's ranks.

Garnett has already performed with ONSLAUGHT, having filled in for previous singer Sy Keeler at the House Of Metal festival in Umeå, Sweden in late February (see video below).

ONSLAUGHT guitarist Nige Rockett comments: "Obviously it was a huge blow for us losing Sy, but in Dave Garnett, we have found an incredible talent who has a great deal of experience both on the stage and in the studio.

"The new ONSLAUGHT album is without question our most raw and aggressive record to date. There's a lot of our early influences shining through, and Dave has more than risen to the challenge in delivering some pure hrash metal vocals."

Garnett adds: "Naturally, like everyone, I was gutted to hear about the departure of Sy Keeler. ONSLAUGHT's music and Sy's vocal style has been an influence of mine for many years, so it was a great honor for me to be asked by the band to fill these very BIG shoes.

"As the new voice of ONSLAUGHT, I want to honour Sy for his amazing performances over the years, while at the same time bringing a new sound and energy to the band.

"With a new album set for release and so many live shows / festivals in the works, I will be extremely excited to step out on to the stage with great anticipation and give the fans what they deserve."

ONSLAUGHT announced Keeler's departure late last month, explaining in a statement that "some things simply aren't sustainable year after year due to the nature of the modern-day music industry."

Back in August 2018, ONSLAUGHT debuted a new song, "A Perfect Day To Die", at the Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire, United Kingdom.

The band's last LP, "VI", was released in September 2013 via AFM Records. The follow-up to 2011's "Sounds Of Violence" was mixed by Thomas "Plec" Johansson (TIAMAT, SCAR SYMMETRY) at Panic Room studios in Skara, Sweden.

