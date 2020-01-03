ONI LOGAN To Sing For LYNCH MOB On MONSTERS OF ROCK Cruise

According to Mike Gaube's Headbangers, Oni Logan will be singing for LYNCH MOB when the George Lynch-led outfit performs on this year's Monsters Of Rock cruise. Monsters Of Rock sails in February 2020 from Fort Lauderdale to Belize, with additional performances by TESLA, KROKUS and EXTREME, among many others.

Gaube wrote on social media earlier today: "Told to me first by George Lynch and just now CONFIRMED by Oni Logan himself, Oni is set to sing with LYNCH MOB on the Monsters of Rock Cruise X!!!"

The confirmation of Oni's return to LYNCH MOB comes just a week after Logan posted an older photo of him and Lynch and included the following caption: "The Doctors say were good for 2020 #lynchmob"

Logan first hooked up with LYNCH MOB in 1990, but exited the group after the release of its first album, only to rejoin the outfit in the late 2000s. His most recent departure from LYNCH MOB took place in January 2018. At the time, he said in a statement that he was "looking forward to writing with other artists and bands."

Logan is featured on five of LYNCH MOB's eight albums, including the band's debut, 1990's "Wicked Sensation", as well as 2009's "Smoke And Mirrors", 2014's "Sun Red Sun", 2015's "Rebel" and 2017's "The Brotherhood".

In October, Lynch said that the next LYNCH MOB album would feature vocalist Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE), who had been playing select shows with the group following the latest departure of Logan. However, in December, George revealed that singer Joe Retta (SWEET, HEAVEN & EARTH) was beginning to lay down vocal tracks on the disc, which will also feature drummer Jimmy D'Anda. Bassist Sean McNabb, who announced his exit from LYNCH MOB in November, will not appear on the new LP.

In an interview with "The Right To Rock", Lynch said that he was at peace with the fact that LYNCH MOB will never have a permanent lineup.

"LYNCH MOB is a fluid device and a revolving door," he said. "And that's okay. I've learned to live with that and sort of embrace it."

As for the musical direction of the new LYNCH MOB material, George said: "Bluesy but with that acid twist — an Eastern vibe here and there, and the strangeness, a little plagiarization. Late '60s and early '70s influences — at least I don't hide it. So, you know, blues-based, groove-oriented hard rock, but with our LYNCH MOB twist."

