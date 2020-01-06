OMNIUM GATHERUM Recruits Ex-ARCH ENEMY Guitarist NICK CORDLE

Finnish melodic death metallers OMNIUM GATHERUM have recruited Nick Cordle (ex-ARCH ENEMY) to play guitar for the band starting with their appearance on this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. He will also perform with the group when they hit the road in North America in March/April as the support act for fellow Finns INSOMNIUM.

OMNIUM GATHERUM announced Cordle's addition to the band's touring lineup earlier today in a social media post. The group wrote: "Nick Cordle (ex-ARCH ENEMY) will jump in to OMNIUM GATHERUM collective as a stunt ninja guitarist for 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, starting tomorrow, and for upcoming March/April North American tour.

"Nick have been filling-in too in INSOMNIUM two US-tours playing alongside Markus Vanhala, so the magicianship between these two misters have been already well tested and well crafted - come and check out!"

OMNIUM GATHERUM's latest album, "The Burning Cold", was released in August 2018 via Cenury Media.

