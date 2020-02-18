Official RONNIE JAMES DIO Documentary Coming From BMG: More Details Revealed

According to Variety, BMG will finance and executive produce the first-ever career-spanning documentary on legendary heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio. The film will be helmed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton ("Framing John DeLorean", "Believer", "Last Days Here"), produced by Don Argott and Sheena Joyce for 9.14 Pictures, and executive produced by Wendy Dio, wife and longtime manager of Ronnie James Dio, for Niji Productions and Kathy Rivkin Daum for BMG.

The as-yet-untitled documentary will include rare archival footage and photos from Ronnie's personal archives, including clips featuring Dio's closest peers, friends and family.

Wendy Dio said: "I am very excited to be working with BMG on Ronnie's long-awaited documentary. Ronnie loved his fans and I hope they will enjoy this trip through Ronnie's life."

Kathy Rivkin Daum, executive producer, BMG, said: "We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with artists to tell their stories on the big screen. Dio, a larger-than-life rock hero, whose music means so much to millions of fans worldwide, deserves nothing less. The story behind his passion, ambition, and the highs and lows of success, in the rock and metal worlds, is something audiences have never seen before and won't soon forget. We are honored to partner with Wendy on this incredible journey celebrating Ronnie's life and work."

Last year, Wendy Dio told The Metal Voice that the upcoming documentary will feature interviews with "all the people close to Ronnie, people that played with Ronnie or were influenced by Ronnie and also his childhood years and going all the way through his time with ELF, with RAINBOW, with BLACK SABBATH." She went on to say that she had "so much footage — stuff that people have never seen. I've got some Super 8 stuff. I found a whole huge box of stuff — stuff from his childhood, stuff from the RAINBOW days, behind-the-scenes stuff.

"A lot of these Super 8s were at Ronnie's parents' house, and when they passed away, Ronnie and I went there and took a bunch of stuff — we found a bunch of Super 8s — but we haven't looked at them yet, so we don't know what's on them," she laughed. "Hopefully some surprises..."

Wendy went on to say that she is hoping that the documentary will receive a theatrical release before being made available on various streaming platforms.

Asked about the possibility of a Ronnie James Dio biopic seeing the light of day at some point, Wendy told The Metal Voice: "No, I don't wanna do a biopic. Nobody could play Ronnie, I don't think. I don't think so. I'd like to do a straightforward documentary of Ronnie's life, with lots of footage of Ronnie. I've got so many interviews that Ronnie did and so much stuff that I'd really like to just keep it very, very natural."

Best known for his work with BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW and DIO, Ronnie James Dio passed away of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67. A few months after his death, MTV Books announced plans to release his memoir, which at the time was going to be called "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography Of Ronnie James Dio".

Wendy is currently working with legendary rock journalist Mick Wall on the long-awaited autobiography of the heavy metal master, which was three-quarters written before the singer's death.

Dio was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer, who was recording and touring with BLACK SABBATH offshoot HEAVEN & HELL prior to his illness, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.