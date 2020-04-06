Official KISS And DEF LEPPARD Jigsaw Puzzles To Be Released This Month

Hard rock legends KISS and DEF LEPPARD will get the jigsaw puzzle treatment in April.

Zee Productions will release two classic DEF LEPPARD album covers, "Hysteria" and "Pyromania", and four classic KISS album covers — "Rock And Roll Over", "Destroyer", "Love Gun" and "Dynasty" — as a 500-piece jigsaws, in April on Zee Productions imprint Rock Saws. The iconic arts of some of rock's most influential and highly regarded albums is presented in puzzle form for the first time ever. All puzzles come in a vinyl box set sized box, perfect to fit alongside a vinyl record collection.

The puzzles will be available on April 8, along with previously announced puzzles with STATUS QUO, SCORPIONS and ALICE COOPER.

Last April, Zee Productions launched a new range of rock and metal jigsaw puzzles, Rock Saws.

The first collection included jigsaws based on some of the greatest albums in heavy metal history from IRON MAIDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST and SLAYER.

Released in September were the first four classic METALLICA album covers as 500-piece jigsaws ("Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets" and "…And Justice For All") as well as four classic RUSH album covers ("Fly By Night", "A Farewell To Kings", "Permanent Waves" and "Moving Pictures").

