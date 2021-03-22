OF MICE & MEN's 'Second & Sebring' Single Certified Gold In U.S.

OF MICE & MEN's fan-favorite single "Second & Sebring" has been certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for accumulating 500,000 certified units. The song appears on the band's self-titled debut, released by Rise Records in 2010, and is that which launched the band's meteoric rise in the metalcore scene.

According to the RIAA, one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

"Modern metalcore is not a genre defined by notoriety or accolades but moreso defined by the audience appreciating and connecting with the stories we share about ourselves," says OF MICE & MEN drummer Valentino Arteaga. "This is an incredible achievement made possible by our amazing fans who believe in the power of alternative music. Thank you for the continued support after all these years!"

OF MICE & MEN went on to dominate the decade, releasing "The Flood" (2011) and "Restoring Force" (2014), the latter of which charted Top 5 in the U.S. Overall, the band has gone on to sell over a million albums worldwide across their expansive catalog and has amassed over half a billion streams across DSPs. They've tallied over 200 million YouTube streams and over five million social media followers.

OF MICE & MEN has toured internationally for over a decade, sharing stages with the likes of LINKIN PARK, SLIPKNOT, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and BRING ME THE HORIZON, while appearing at major festivals globally.

OF MICE & MEN is currently releasing a series of EPs that will eventually comprise their next album. The first EP, "Timeless", is out now. The single "Anchor" was the most played song on SiriusXM's Octane channel last week.

Singer Austin Carlile left OF MICE & MEN in 2016 due to his ongoing battle with Marfan syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that afflicts the connective tissue holding the body's cells, organs and tissue together.

Carlile originally exited OF MICE & MEN in 2010 after his doctor forbade him from touring to undergo heart surgery tied to complications with Marfan Syndrome. He returned in 2011, but his ailments didn't cease, forcing him to depart the band for the second, and presumably final, time five years ago.