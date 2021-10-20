OF MICE & MEN To Release 'Echo' Album In December

California hard rockers OF MICE & MEN will release their seventh album, "Echo", on December 3 via SharpTone Records. The LP is comprised of the previously issued "Timeless" and "Bloom" EPs, along with the new and final "Ad Infinitum" EP. The EP will be released on vinyl in April 2022.

The band has also shared the video for latest single "Fighting Gravity". Watch it below.

"'Fighting Gravity' is about learning to let go, while also recognizing the impermanence and shortness of life," says bassist/vocalist Aaron Pauley. "We think we're in control of so much, but we're really not, and that existential dilemma is at the foundation of the human condition."

"'Echo' is a snapshot of the last year and a half of our lives," the band says, summing the album up. "It covers loss and growth, life and impermanence, love, and the infinite — how the most wonderful and most tragic parts of the human experience are deeply intertwined."

The Southern California-based quartet used their time spent in the 2020 lockdown, which was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an incredibly productive way. They recorded all of the music on "Echo" during that time by working remotely via Zoom and sharing files. They had not been in the same room together since February 2020 and the start of the global shutdown.

"Echo" was produced entirely by the band, and mixed and mastered by Pauley. "Echo" also includes the band's take on the CROSBY, STILLS AND NASH track "Helplessly Hoping", which closes out the release.

As is the case with all previous 2021 music drops, the artwork (pictured below) was designed by the iconic artist Derek Hess.

"Echo" track listing:

01. Timeless

02. Obsolete

03. Anchor

04. Levee

05. Bloom

06. Pulling Teeth

07. Mosaic

08. Fighting Gravity

09. Echo

10. Helplessly Hoping

"Ad Infinitum" EP track listing:

01. Mosaic

02. Fighting Gravity

03. Echo

04. Helplessly Hoping

