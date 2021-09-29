OF MICE & MEN Shares New Song 'Mosaic'

September 29, 2021 0 Comments

OF MICE & MEN Shares New Song 'Mosaic'

Southern California hard rockers OF MICE & MEN have had quite a prolific 2021 thus far. The quartet used their time spent in the 2020 lockdown, which was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an incredibly productive way. During that period, the band wrote and recorded both the "Timeless" and "Bloom" EPs, which were released in February and May of this year, respectively. But today, OF MICE & MEN is back and continues its consistent feed of new music with the new single "Mosaic".

"'Mosaic' is about questioning whether or not we, as human beings, can overcome our seemingly primal need for combativeness, because it's more prevalent than ever in our lives these days," shares bassist/vocalist Aaron Pauley about the track.

As is the case with all previous 2021 music drops, the artwork (pictured below) was designed by the iconic artist Derek Hess.

OF MICE & MEN enjoyed a groundswell of activity around the well-received "Timeless" EP. The three-song collection was described as "crushing" by Revolver, and as "thought-provoking" and "cinematic" by Loudwire. MetalSucks celebrated the new material as a "call back to the band's heavy roots," while Knotfest enthused that it's "a gut-punch reminder of their dynamic songwriting and unrelenting heft." The single "Obsolete" dominated SiriusXM's Octane channel upon release.

At its best, heavy music produces songs of escape and catharsis. Few bands demonstrate this ethos as powerfully as OF MICE & MEN, the multifaceted metalcore machine whose mission is to make the soundtrack for every heartbreak, melancholic rumination, and moment of triumph. It's a potent and perfect storm of elements. A bombastic and uplifting roar familiar to fans of LINKIN PARK; a layered crunch akin to the DEFTONES; thrashing old-school riffage a la SLAYER and EXODUS; the sensual atmosphere of SADE or RADIOHEAD; swirled into a singular sound uniquely OF MICE & MEN.

Across a half-dozen studio albums, the group's combination of crowd-moving breakdowns, staccato rhythms, and soaring melodic vocals bridged the gap from the underground to the world at large. Their songs catapulted them onto massive tours with LINKIN PARK and RISE AGAINST (2015); SLIPKNOT (2016); and FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and IN FLAMES (2017).

At every turn, no matter what obstacles presented themselves, the four men at the OF MICE & MEN core since 2016 never lost sight of the strength of their connection to the audience or each other. They refocused and persevered at every turn, delivering massive anthems that work in the most intimate of punk clubs, the biggest of European festivals, and American rock radio formats alike. It's all about the songs themselves and what they mean to people at the end of the day. The music of OF MICE & MEN begins as something deeply personal shared among the quartet. Once they're turned loose, they take on new meaning, adding to the soundtrack of people's lives.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).