OF MICE & MEN Releases New Song 'Timeless'

OF MICE & MEN has released the title track of its upcoming EP, "Timeless". The effort will be released on February 26 via the band's new label home, SharpTone Records.

"'Timeless' is a song about becoming increasingly aware of impermanence, written through somewhat of a somber, yet romantic, lens," says singer/bassist Aaron Pauley. "At the beginning of the pandemic, I was watching a lot of black and white movies. One of my favorite movies is 'Casablanca'. I wonder if any original copies exist. You know, although that movie is universally regarded as being timeless, the actual celluloid is so fragile. But I think we find a special kind of vibrance in life when we're aware of our own impermanence."

Regarding how the idea for the EP came about, Pauley says: "There's an old idiom about what you're supposed to do when life gives you lemons. Sadly, to disappoint, this wasn't exactly that. We started writing this EP shortly before the initial lockdowns in spring of 2020, before we knew that our world was about to become a radically different place. A lot of these songs were born from a place of wondering how we'd fit into 2020 and beyond, both as adults in our 30s as well as a band that's a decade into our existence."

On the topic of the previously released single "Obsolete", he says: "It's a song about questioning how future-proof one is in the grand scheme of things, and acknowledging that maybe we aren't at all. I think we all wonder, to a certain extent, whether or not we'll fit into the future, or how we would, or what that would look like. Obsolescence is very prevalent in our lives. We see how quickly old phones become virtually useless, how quickly fads and trends come and go. It's all too easy to ponder about when you'll become a covered wagon, or a flip phone or MySpace."

Signing with SharpTone was the next logical step for OF MICE & MEN as well. "It's pretty exciting to be working with a new label," Pauley shares. "We still have a great relationship with our previous label — it was just time to shake things up, and after conversations and meetings with various labels, we felt that our vision for the future of OF MICE & MEN matched most closely with SharpTone's. Working with Shawn and the team has been incredibly rewarding, and we're all super excited with what's to come!"

"Timeless" EP track listing:

01. Timeless

02. Obsolete

03. Anchor

OF MICE & MEN is:

Aaron Pauley - Bass, Vocals

Valentino Arteaga - Drums

Alan Ashby - Guitar

Phil Manansala - Guitar

