November 5, 2020 0 Comments

OBSCURA Taps Producer FREDRIK NORDSTRÖM For New Album

German progressive titans OBSCURA have recruited award-winning producer Fredrik Nordström for their upcoming sixth full-length album. The band booked famous Studio Fredman, located in Gothenburg, Sweden, to begin recording the follow-up to 2018's "Diluvium" for a 2021 release via Nuclear Blast.

OBSCURA's Steffen Kummerer said: "With 'Diluvium', we closed a ten-year long-lasting chapter of the band. With our new album, we work with well-known producer Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman, Sweden. Fredrik's productions are classy, timeless and tasteful alike."

This past May, guitarist Christian Münzner rejoined OBSCURA as a permanent member. Münzner, known for his virtuoso guitar playing in extreme metal, joined OBSCURA in 2008 and recorded the band's critically acclaimed full-length albums "Cosmogenesis" (2009) and "Omnivium" (2011), both released via Relapse Records.

In April, Dutch fretless bass player Jeroen Paul Thesseling rejoined OBSCURA after a nine-year break. The group also announced Austrian drummer David Diepold as its new member. Now, with the comeback of Münzner, 75 percent of the classic "Cosmogenesis" (2009) and "Omnivium" (2011) lineup is reunited.

OBSCURA 2020 is:

Steffen Kummerer - guitars, vocals
Christian Münzner - guitars
Jeroen Paul Thesseling - bass
David Diepold - drums

Founded in 2002, OBSCURA established its reputation by releasing five studio albums which have been highly acclaimed by fans and press alike, accompanied by playing support tours as well as their own headline shows all around the globe.

