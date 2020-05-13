OBSCURA Recruits Drummer DAVID DIEPOLD

May 13, 2020 0 Comments

OBSCURA Recruits Drummer DAVID DIEPOLD

Austrian virtuoso drummer David Diepold (BENIGHTED, HATE, BELPHEGOR, GIVE EM BLOOD, COGNIZANCE), known for his highly technical signature playing in extreme metal, has joined the German progressive death metallers OBSCURA as a permanent member. He collaborated internationally with several groups as session player and is also working as drum teacher. Diepold appeared on COGNIZANCE's first full-length album "Malignant Dominion" (2019), among other recordings.

"Being asked to join OBSCURA was definitely a dream come true," David says.

"You know, I'm at a point in my musical career, where I tend to say, that the countless hours in my rehearsal room are finally starting to pay off. Especially over the last five or six years, applications from bands and musicians continuously got more professional and collaborating with those artists all helped a lot to improve my drumming skills and to grow as a musician.

"I will do my absolute best to recreate Hannes's and Sebastian's parts in the context of our live performances but most of all, I'm looking forward to write new material with such outstanding musicians."

Last month, OBSCURA announced the departures of guitarist Rafael Trujillo, bassist Linus Klausenitzer and drummer Sebastian Lanser due to "musical differences." The trio will move on with their new group, named OBSIDIOUS.

Founded in 2002, OBSCURA established its reputation by releasing five studio albums which have been highly acclaimed by fans and press alike, accompanied by playing support tours as well as their own headline shows all around the globe.

Video and photo credit: Manuel Diepold

